Larsa Pippen’s looks just never quit and she proved that once again when she wore a glittering crop top at Art Basel on Dec. 10, which showed off her abs perfectly!

Larsa Pippen, 45, wowed her fans and followers when she wore a matching crop top and pants that made her sparkle from head to toe — literally! The TV personality donned the look, designed by Pretty Little Thing, to an event at Art Basel and looked truly flawless. Larsa’s ensemble, which she posted to Instagram on Dec. 10, featured high waisted pants and a bralette style top that accentuated her figure perfectly. As the look was totally glimmering and eye-catching, the reality star chose to add subtle jewelry pieces, including a few rings and bracelets and a simple necklace. Finally, Larsa’s hair looked beautiful, worn down with soft waves throughout, framing her face to flaunt her gorgeous makeup for the evening!

Of course, this fabulous look is nothing new for Larsa’s fans and her over one million Instagram followers! She’s constantly showing off her fit figure and her impeccable fashion sense, just like on Dec. 4. While the rest of the world was getting colder, Larsa was soaking up the sun in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 3 with a group of friends and the sultry photo was to die for. Larsa struck a pose in her printed string bikini by Si Wear, while her girls rocked solid color one-piece swimsuits in the snap she posted to social media. “Keep the shade I live in the rays,” she captioned the pic.

Naturally, it’s not just poolside where Larsa can rock a sexy look. On Dec. 1, while still in Abu Dhabi, the celeb shared a red hot look in a denim mini dress that totally accentuated her figure. The denim garb cinched Larsa’s waist perfectly and added some definition around her bust line. The cap sleeves were a perfect cut for the dress, which Larsa paired with a simple necklace and white sneakers.

Larsa can really make anything look good. Whether she is lounging by the pool in a two-piece, out and about on vacation or rocking a sexy, sparkling look at the at Art Basel, Larsa continues to shine! Fans cannot wait to see what she wears next!