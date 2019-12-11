Kylie Jenner Proves Stormi, 22 Months, Is The ‘Cutest Travel Buddy’ Ever In Sweet New Pics

Stormi Webster is bundled up and in the friendly skies, headed on a private jet somewhere with mama Kylie Jenner. She’s calling her daughter the ‘cutest travel buddy’ in sweet new pics.

When it comes to celebrity babies, you’ve got to admit Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster, 22 months, is one of the most adorable out there. The little one is already used to the good life of private planes and appeared to be on the move with her 22-year-old mom on Dec. 11. Kylie shared three Instagram pics of her sweet angel baby, seated in a creme leather chair being the best behaved traveler. Even the cosmetics mogul was so proud of her little one, captioning the photos “cutest travel buddy 👼🏽🛩.”

In the photos Stormi is seen wearing a super stylish copper metallic jacket and a pair of grey sweatpants made for comfy travel. She has a cute little lamb stuffed animal in the first pic and has a huge smile on her face in the second photo with her white blankey next to her. By the last photo she’s mugging for the camera in the sweetest way.

Fans and friends went wild for the sweet little traveller. Kylie’s bestie Stassie Karanikolaou wrote, “my angel face!!!!!😘” about her honorary niece in the comments. Ariel Tejada, Kylie’s longtime makeup artist pal added, “😫😩 i miss her soooooooo much. What a little Angel.” Kylie’s biggest megafan Johnny Cyrus — who Ky even gifted with a Louis Vuitton bag on his 21st birthday — commented “the cutest ♥️.” A fan named ifuennada wrote, “OMG! She’s an Angel in human form.😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️.”

Kylie didn’t give a hint where they might be going. In her IG stories she showed a video of herself dressed in sexy black leather pants walking into the Kylie Cosmetics’ bright pink headquarters. She then showed off that her office just got a Skittles machine, as she told fans in an IG story, “Yes, it’s happening.” It looked like a normal work day for Kylie on Dec. 11 so the travel pics might have been something she’s had in her phone for a bit and was just deciding to share with fans.