Kim Kardashian Shows Off Curves In Bodycon Dress & 30 Times KarJenners Wore Skintight Looks

Kim Kardashian looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she showed off her enviable figure in a skintight nude maxi dress & boots on Dec. 10!

Kim Kardashian, 39, always manages to look unbelievably sexy, no matter where she’s going and that’s exactly what she did when she was headed to an “All Girls” Christmas party hosted by her family friend, Shelli Azoff, in LA on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Kim put her curvaceous figure on full display when she opted to wear an insanely tight nude maxi dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. The long-sleeve bodycon frock was super stretchy and showed off her insanely tiny waist and big behind. She styled her frock with a pair of slouchy nude pointed-toe Gucci Vintage Snake Skin Boots and diamond bracelets. The best part of her sexy ensemble was her flawless glam, as she rocked a slicked-back, middle-parted ponytail with an extra-long tail that ended all the way at her butt.

This was just one of the many sexy outfits Kim wore this week and earlier that same day, Kim stepped out wearing a pair of tight high-waisted black leather flare pants with a fitted metallic silver sparkly cardigan top that had an insanely plunging neckline, revealing major cleavage. She topped her look off with a pair of Yeezy Season 6 Ankle Boots in Stretch Canvas Graphite and the same long ponytail she wore to the party.

Kim isn’t the only one that loves wearing skintight outfits, in fact, the KarJenners can almost always be spotted rocking sexy skintight outfits. Just the other day, on Dec. 6, Kendall Jenner, 23, was out in Miami when she looked flawless in a tight nude David Koma Embellished Stretch-Crepe Dress with crystal spaghetti straps and metallic tinsel trim. She topped her look off with a pair of gold Ellie Vail Londyn Lock Earrings and Amina Muaddi Begum PVC Pumps.

From Kim’s sexy maxi dress to Kendall’s eye-catching mini – there have been so many times the KarJenners have been out and about in sexy looks and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!