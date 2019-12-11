See Message
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Liars’ After Jordyn Woods’ Lie Detector Test

Santa Monica, CA - Khloe Kardashian arrives with Kourtney in a leopard print dress at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for dinner with her sisters. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Agoura Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian is out for Wednesday lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills donning knee-high boots and a burgundy dress. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 9 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sherman Oaks, CA - Scott Disick joins Khloe Kardashian for an afternoon lunch at Stanley's in Sherman Oaks. The two reality stars arrived at separate times for the meeting,Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 8 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
A very Stylish Khloe Kardashian is spotted as she leaves Il Cielo Restaurant in Beverly Hills, Ca while filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians and heads to The Beverly Hilton Hotel for some more filming Pictured: Khloe Kardashian Ref: SPL5118574 260919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Senior Editor

Hours after Jordyn Woods answered questions about her hookup with Tristan Thompson while attached to a lie detector, Khloe Kardashian shared some messages that seem to be directed at Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF.

Khloe Kardashian is often posting cryptic messages on her Instagram Story, but sometimes, the posts seem much more specific than others. That was the case on Dec. 10, when Khloe shared the following messages: “Liars are always ready to take oaths” and “Stop being so f***ing forgiving, people know exactly what the f*** they’re doing.” The timing was quite interesting, as just hours earlier, a video came out that featured Jordyn Woods talking about her cheating scandal with Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson. In the clip from red Table Talk, Jordyn was hooked up to a lie detector test, and asked if she ever slept with Tristan. Jordyn insisted that she did not have sexual intercourse with Tristan, and the polygraphist confirmed that she was telling the truth.

Considering Khloe specifically posted a quote about ‘liars’ on the same day that this video came out, fans are convinced that her message is meant for Jordyn. The reality star has been clear that she forgives both Tristan AND Jordyn for what happened earlier this year — Jordyn previously revealed that Tristan kissed her while they were at a party together in January — but her cryptic messages have certainly kept us guessing about where her feelings stand.

Jordyn used to basically be a member of the Kardashian family because of her close friendship with Kylie Jenner, but she does not appear to be a part of their lives anymore. Meanwhile, Tristan has a child with Khloe, so he will always be connected to the family. Of course, this made things a bit difficult when the cheating scandal occurred.

However, during a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe admitted that she and Tristan had finally gotten to a good place in terms of co-parenting their daughter, True Thompson. Still, Tristan has continued to try and win Khloe back with lavish gifts and flirty messages on social media, but Khloe insists that she is not interested in rekindling a romantic relationship with him.