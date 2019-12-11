Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Liars’ After Jordyn Woods’ Lie Detector Test

Hours after Jordyn Woods answered questions about her hookup with Tristan Thompson while attached to a lie detector, Khloe Kardashian shared some messages that seem to be directed at Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF.

Khloe Kardashian is often posting cryptic messages on her Instagram Story, but sometimes, the posts seem much more specific than others. That was the case on Dec. 10, when Khloe shared the following messages: “Liars are always ready to take oaths” and “Stop being so f***ing forgiving, people know exactly what the f*** they’re doing.” The timing was quite interesting, as just hours earlier, a video came out that featured Jordyn Woods talking about her cheating scandal with Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson. In the clip from red Table Talk, Jordyn was hooked up to a lie detector test, and asked if she ever slept with Tristan. Jordyn insisted that she did not have sexual intercourse with Tristan, and the polygraphist confirmed that she was telling the truth.

Considering Khloe specifically posted a quote about ‘liars’ on the same day that this video came out, fans are convinced that her message is meant for Jordyn. The reality star has been clear that she forgives both Tristan AND Jordyn for what happened earlier this year — Jordyn previously revealed that Tristan kissed her while they were at a party together in January — but her cryptic messages have certainly kept us guessing about where her feelings stand.

Jordyn used to basically be a member of the Kardashian family because of her close friendship with Kylie Jenner, but she does not appear to be a part of their lives anymore. Meanwhile, Tristan has a child with Khloe, so he will always be connected to the family. Of course, this made things a bit difficult when the cheating scandal occurred.

However, during a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe admitted that she and Tristan had finally gotten to a good place in terms of co-parenting their daughter, True Thompson. Still, Tristan has continued to try and win Khloe back with lavish gifts and flirty messages on social media, but Khloe insists that she is not interested in rekindling a romantic relationship with him.