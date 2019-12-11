The Ripa-Consuelos household knows how to make a holiday card pop! Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and their three kids debuted their festive holiday card on Dec. 11 and the results were priceless.

Kelly Ripa, 49, and Mark Consuelos, 48, showed off their family holiday card on Dec. 11 and it was so festive! The tri-fold card featured a slew of images of the family, posing in their holiday best in front of a white background, a few set props and confetti. The images seemingly told a story, too.

Looking at the photos in succession, it appears as though Kelly was running into the picture last minute, decked out in her white, feathery skirt and black top. Before turning to greet the camera, the Live With Kelly & Ryan co-host jumped into her husband of 23 years arms, while he sat on a stool. But there was a lot more to this fun photo session!

Naturally, Kelly and Mark gave the images a quirky spin with their message to loved ones. As family friends open the card they will see the message “Tripping into 2020 like,” with the images strewn about, highlighting Kelly’s own mishap into the photo session. Of course, it wasn’t just Kelly and Mark who stole the show. Their three children — Michael Joseph Consuelos, 22, Lola Grace Consuelos, 18, and Juaqin Antonio Consuelos, 16 — looked so handsome and beautiful in their garb of choice. All three appeared model-ready, as they showed off their best looks for the pics, which you can see here!

Kelly and Mark routinely gush about their kids, and sharing major milestone moments with their fans. This year, alone, the couple sent their daughter, Lola, off to college for her freshman year at New York University — where her older brother, Michael, also attends. This family just gets cuter with every new pic we see of them, and these were no exception. It was so fun for fans to get a sneak peak at their holiday card, now if we could only get on their mailing list!