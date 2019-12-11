Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt shares all her best tips and tricks for keeping our four-legged friends safe throughout the holiday season!

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has always been known for being an avid animal lover. So the 29-year-old philanthropist has teamed up with Petco to share important tips for keeping your furry friends safe and jolly this holiday season! HollywoodLife sat down EXCLUSIVELY with the Maverick and Me children’s book author and dished on some helpful pointers for pet adoption and ways to ensure your pets stay protected.

“I’ve been a huge animal lover my entire life. When I adopted (my dog), Maverick, I was introduced to the whole world of animal rescue and dog adoption,” Katherine explained. “My passion has only grown over the years to be a voice for the voiceless and to make sure to spread awareness about animal rescue and to find all these amazing pets their forever homes.”



When it comes to keeping our four-legged friends safe throughout the holidays, the wife of actor Chris Pratt explained, “I just think that there’s a lot going on for pets and it can be super overwhelming. It’s already overwhelming for a lot of people so we have to just keep in mind that our pets are also overwhelmed a lot of the time. So being able to create a safe and secure environment for them in our home somewhere. If we’re having people over or having a party, then our pets can be able to go there and feel comfortable and secure.”

Katherine also shared her best piece of advice for those who are thinking about adopting a pet of their own. “Whenever anybody comes to me and says they’re adopting a dog or cat, I always tell them to foster first,” she said. “Because you can dip your toes in that water and see if that’s something that’s right for you and your family. Then just be mindful of what kind of a pet works for you and your situation, and your family in particular. Research ahead of time so you don’t find yourself in a situation where you’ve bitten off more than you can chew. It’s super important to be aware of the fact that having a pet, especially a dog, is a huge responsibility. It’s a huge gift in all of our lives and the best gift in the world, but we have to be mindful of how big of a responsibility that is and how much that will change our lives for the better, of course, but you have to be mindful of your situation.”

Check out Katherine’s full interview above!