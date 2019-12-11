Joey Fatone Defends Justin Timberlake Over Alisha Wainwright Photos: ‘He Was Just Sitting There’

Joey Fatone spoke candidly about his relationship with Justin Timberlake, defending his former NSYNC bandmate after he apologized for holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright, saying, ‘It looked like he was drunk.’

Joey Fatone, 42, is defending his former NSYNC bandmate, Justin Timberlake, 38, following his apology for holding hands with his co-star, Alisha Wainwright, 30, on Nov. 21. “I think what he posted was legit,” Joey referenced Justin’s apology to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Dec. 10 as he partners with DoorDash & Baskin-Robbins for Tis The Season. “Anybody gets drunk. Your sh*t goes out the door. It really does inhibit certain things. It looked like he was drunk,” Joey noted. “He was literally just sitting there. That’s what it looked like. That’s what it looked like to me. That’s what I saw as well.”

While Joey is promoting his latest partnership, he is making time to keep in touch with his former bandmate, checking in on how he is doing. Joey revealed that, following the minor scandal, he did text Justin. “Just like, ‘Hey, man, hope everything is cool. Just saying what’s up.’ That’s it.” Although Joey did reach out, he confessed that Justin “didn’t respond.” But staying in touch and being there has been difficult since the bandmates have gone on to pursue their individual careers.

Joey, especially found that it’s “been tough” to keep in touch while they are all busy. He did, however, note that it’s even more difficult to reach out, “Especially when something comes down.” For Justin, that scrutiny has been on photos capturing the “SexyBack” singer holding hands with his co-star while the pair were filming in New Orleans. Justin and Alisha were spotted out on the night of Nov. 21 with the rest of their cast and crew at a bar following a long day of filming. Justin was seen holding hands with Alisha and, at one point, her hand was even on his leg. Naturally, the photos began a string of rumors concerning the pair. It got to the point where Justin even made a public apology.

The “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer took to his Instagram and made a lengthy statement on the situation, where he also apologized to his wife, Jessica Biel, 37. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse of judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar,” Justin wrote. “I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.” Justin’s post went on to add that he apologizes “to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

For Joey, the whole situation "just sucks" to watch play out in the public eye. Although, it seems now that Justin and Alisha have a hold on the circumstance and have set the record straight once and for all.