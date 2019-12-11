January Jones, 41, Rocks Lacy Plunging Dress In Sizzling New Photos

January Jones heated up December with a batch of new Instagram selfies featuring a very festive, low-cut dress in the perfect red color.

January Jones is feeling red hot and ready for the holidays. The Mad Men star, 41, got into the Christmas spirit on December 10 when she hopped on Instagram to show off a sizzling new outfit. In one photo from her Instagram post (you can see both below), January shows off her vintage-style mini dress, featuring a low-cut bust with lacy cups, a cinched waist, and a draped skirt. The delicate mini looks like it would have been straight at home on the Mad Men set — maybe in Joan’s closet, not Betty Draper’s, though.

The second pic is a good old fashioned mirror selfie that shows off tons of cleavage, while also giving a closeup look at her new bobbed haircut. She captioned the post with the Santa emoji and a heart. So pretty! Her famous friends definitely agree. Her Mad Men costar Christina Hendricks commented, “This dress!!!!!!! You look stunning.” Willow Shields wrote, “Holy mama 🔥 beautiful.” And Dylan McDermott, perhaps the most relatable commenter of the lot, just dropped the sweating emoji in the comments.

We know and love January from her roles from Mad Men, X-Men: First Class, The Last Man on Earth, and The Politician. But we’re already obsessed with her next project, Spinning Out. The series, dropping on Netflix in 2020, is a drama following an injured ice skater (Skins‘ Kaya Scodelario) trying to get back to greatness on the rink. January plays her brutal stage mother who, as shown in the first trailer, likes to scream “you’ll never be a champion!” at her daughter.

To see more of January’s most fabulous looks, from the Emmy Awards, film premieres, and more, scroll through our gallery above!