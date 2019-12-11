Eminem’s ‘Beef’ With Nick Cannon Will ‘Last Forever’ After He Mentioned Daughter Hailie In His Diss Track

Eminem is not letting Nick Cannon live down his latest decision to name his daughter Hailie in a new diss track and he’s willing to keep their feud going and hold a grudge with him forever.

Eminem‘s feud with Nick Cannon, 39, just seems to be getting worse with the help of diss tracks and it doesn’t look like it’s stopping anytime soon. The 47-year-old rapper is completely okay with keeping the growing tension going between him and Mariah Carey‘s ex-husband, especially because he decided to mention his 23-year-old daughter Hailie Scott Mathers in his latest diss track, “Invitation”.

“Eminem is not going to support anything that Nick Cannon has his hands on, they are not friends, they will not be friends and Em will never in a million years appear on Nick’s radio show, television show or anything else Nick is involved in,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Some beefs last forever and this is absolutely something that will last. Nick mentioned Hailie and that is completely off limits. This is going to get a lot worse and there is no end in sight for the back and forth disses that are coming up.”

Although the feud is bringing out some pretty harsh disses, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, is actually having fun with some of it and doesn’t feel Nick could ever beat him at his own game. “Marshall is pissed but also relishing in all of this because he believes Nick is so below him that he will have fun playing with him,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Whether it is in the studio or somewhere else, Eminem will get the last laugh. Having said that, this isn’t just fun and games. Eminem has a history with Nick that goes way back, he didn’t like him 15 years ago and he doesn’t like him now.”

Eminem and Nick’s dislike of each other started in the 2000s and most likely has to do with the fact that the “Slim Shady” crooner called out his then wife Mariah in songs like 2009’s “Bagpipes from Baghdad”. When he recently teamed up with Fat Joe to diss both Mariah and Nick in the song “Lord Above”, it opened up a can of worms and Nick was quick to react with his own diss track, which mentioned Hailie and accussed Em of performing oral sex on another man. Eminem denied the claim and told Nick to “stop lying on my d*ck” on social media.