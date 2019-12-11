Christina Aguilera Looks ‘Gorgeous’ As She Nearly Spills Out Of Bright Orange Outfit With Plunging Neckline

Christina Aguilera took a break from her Las Vegas residency to wow the ‘gram with an iconic fashion post on Dec. 11! The compliments kept rolling in.

This is what “Sagittarius energy” looks like: legendary beauty and a glamorous fit combined. That’s exactly what we saw when Christina Aguilera, 38, shared a couple of fashion selfies on Dec. 11, which showed the “Beautiful” singer looking fiercely into the camera while wearing an outfit that payed homage to the ’80s with its neon orange color, structured sleeves and extreme plunging neckline. We even saw a hint of her aughts altar ego, Xtina, thanks to a strong winged eyeliner and platinum blonde hair that was pulled into a high, tight ponytail!

Christina didn’t just want us to marvel at her glamour. She had an important announcement: her 39th birthday, which falls on Dec. 18, is upon us! “Sagittarius energy. A big birthday mood loading…💥🍊🔥🧡☄️,” Christina captioned the sultry shots. Fans jumped into her comments section to gush over Christina’s good looks and taste in fashion. “Omg you are GORGEOUS 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a fan wrote, while another fan bowed down (metaphorically) to write, “Holy Queen! 👸🏼👸🏼👸🏼👸🏼.”

The style snapshots broke up the steady stream of performance posts that Christina has been blessing our feeds with lately! She kicked off her first Las Vegas residency The Xperience in May, and although it’s currently on break until Dec. 27, Christina had also been traveling for The X Tour since July. She most recently flew to South America to take the stage in Guadalajara on Dec. 5, and wrapped up the tour that promoted her 2018 album Liberation in Mexico City on Dec. 7.

Christina also served serious fashion inspiration when she stepped out on the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet on Nov. 24 in a hooded white dress from Jean Paul Gaultier. Christina was the definition of vogue with her pearl rings and layered stone necklace, and she later joined A Great Big World to perform their collaboration, “Fall On Me,” inside the award show. No matter the occasion, Christina knows how to show up.