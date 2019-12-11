Channing Tatum’s Daughter, 6, Throws Fierce Punches As She Practices her Boxing Skills On Him

Watch out for that left hook. It’s a killer. Channing Tatum’s young daughter showed she inherited her father’s fighting fists by practicing her boxing skills on her hunky daddy.

“She love(s) punching dad!” Channing Tatum, 39, captioned a Dec. 11 Instagram post featuring his 6-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum. While rocking boxing gloves, protective headgear, and adorable pajamas, Everly went toe-to-toe with her Magic Mike star. “This is only 1/16 how long this went for,” added Channing. “[She’s] an animal. We love wrestling and boxing. And we keep it fun.” Channing would go on to explain that while he’s teaching Everly to be the next undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, these daddy-daughter sparring sessions are also instilling a sense of confidence in his little girl. “I heard once that martial arts was only created to take the mystery out of fight. So people started to practiced it.”

“So, if ever there came a time they had to defend themselves, they wouldn’t be as afraid. In my experience, fear most times leads to bad decisions,” said the Smallfoot star. “Being calm and secure with your mind and body…Make a great opportunity for good decisions. Violence is 100% never the answer. But having a daughter, I always want her to feel safe in her being. And god help the person that ever poke the beast inside this little angel.” Not to mention, it wouldn’t be wise for someone to come after Channing freakin’ Tatum’s daughter.

Channing and Jenna Dewan 39, have been doing their best to co-parent Everly following their split in 2018. “We’re figuring it out,” she said during a Q&A with The Moms & Hatchimals at Mr. Purple in NYC on October 24. “I’m really lucky too that I have an incredible partner in Steve [Kazee], who’s like absolutely amazing with me, and we really do that well with Evy. To just have a partner to be there with you and help you through all of this, it’s been amazing. But, it’s a journey,”

Apparently, there still seem to be a few kinks that need to be ironed out. In November, Channing filed a request to establish a custody schedule with Jenna for Everly. “Over the past six months, it has become evident to me that a clear and specific holiday schedule is necessary and important,” Channing said in a declaration. “We both need to be able to make plans during our respective custodial times, particularly during the holidays, and having a set schedule will allow us to do that.” Also, he requested a co-parenting counselor to settle the disputes and help them avoid conflicts.

Speaking of conflicts, Everly will be ready if anyone decides to pick on her baby brother/sister. Jenna is currently pregnant with her first child with Steve. She’s due to give birth in Spring 2020, and Everly can’t wait. “She’s too excited,” Jenna said on Good Morning America in October. “I go to eat something, and she’s like, ‘Mom? Is that good for the baby?’ She rates me! I have to be honest. I had candy corn the other day, and I was like, ‘No, it’s not,’ and she was like, ‘Hmm, should put that back.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ “