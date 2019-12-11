Exclusive Interview
Blue Ivy’s Stylist Manuel Mendez Reveals What Fashion Trends Your Kids Should Embrace

Reporter

With Beyonce as her mom it’s no shock that Blue Ivy is one of the most fashionable seven-year-olds out there. And now her stylist is sharing tips to keep your little fashionistas looking just as good.

Manuel ‘Manu’ Mendez, a celebrity stylist with clients that include Blue Ivy Carter, 7, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how to give your kids that A-list look this season. “Don’t be afraid to mix prints and color block,” Manu told HL. “And add cool accessories to your outfits, like broaches, necklaces and even a mood ring or jewelry to give your outfit a more unique look. I also love nail art because there are no rules, just like my boxes!”

Manu’s “boxes” are his new collaboration with kidpik — an accessibly-priced kids’ fashion subscription service. The in demand stylist has created four must-have holiday fashion gift boxes with affordable celebrity-worthy looks to give to the mini-fashionistas in your life.

“The boxes I styled are very special because I personally put my own spin on them,” Manu explained to HL. “[They are] focused on the new fashionista of tomorrow who loves to get creative and dress up. I gave each box a unique name: Seven Sister, Fashionably Fierce, Glow Bright Sis, and Marci Feeling Fabulous. I named after some of the brightest starts in the night sky.”

And speaking of the brightest stars, Manu has actually been working for Beyonce since before Blue Ivy was born — and he’s had a very interesting journey to the top. “I worked in retail store growing up.  Visual merchandising opened a sense of appreciation to styling. It started on the I Am… Tour. I was the wardrobe assistant, then became personal assistant to the artist at Parkwood Entertainment. As a personal assistant your responsibilities vary, so it was a very organic transition that I am thankful for. But it just doesn’t end there, the sky is the limit” For those not up to date on Beyonce’s many ventures, Parkwood Entertainment is the production company she started back in 2010.