‘The Voice’ Recap: 4 Singers Are Voted Through To The Finale As 4 More Get Sent Home

It’s the biggest results show yep on the Dec. 10 episode of ‘The Voice’! Half of the remaining contestants move on, while half are eliminated ahead of the anticipated finale.

The Dec. 10 episode of The Voice was jam-packed full of both results AND star-studded performances. To kick off the show, coach Blake Shelton hit the stage with Trace Adkins to perform their hit, “Hell Right,” and it’s the perfect way to get the night going. Then, Carson Daly gets to the first results of the night. Throughout the episode, the three artists with the most viewer votes will automatically move onto the finale. Then, the bottom two will be automatically sent home, while the middle three will give one last performance in hopes of winning the instant save.

The first singer who is safe is….KATIE KADAN from John Legend’s team. Before the next result is revealed, Tones and I takes the stage to sing her hit, “Dance Monkey,” and it’s a fun and energetic performance that gets the crowd going. Then, Carson reveals the first singer who will be moving onto the finale…JAKE HOOT from Kelly Clarkson’s team. Just one more automatic spot left!

Next, Kelly hits the stage to perform with her former contestant, Kaleb Lee, who was on her team during season 14 and eliminated during the semifinals. The pair perform their duet, “I Dream In Southern,” and it’s absolutely stunning. Finally, Carson announces the final artist who’s automatically in the finale…RICKY DURAN from team Blake!

Unfortunately, the bottom two contestants are Marybeth Byrd (team John) and Will Breman (team John), which means they’re eliminated, while Rose Short (team Gwen Stefani), Kat Hammock (team Blake) and Hello Sunday (team Kelly) get to sing for the last finale spot. Hello Sunday is up first with a stunning rendition of Sia’s “Chandelier,” and they truly leave everything on that stage!

Up next, Kat performs “You Got A Friend,” and showcases her unique, soft-spoken vocals once again. Finally, Rose hits the stage with a performance of “You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman,” which is right in her wheelhouse — her powerhouse voice is on full display and she sounds beyond incredible. Only one can be instantly saved, though, and after the vote, the contestant moving onto the finals with Katie, Ricky and Jake is….ROSE!