The Rock Reveals Reason For His Unusual 7:45 A.M. Wedding To Lauren Hashian: It Was ‘Magical’ 

Nearly four months after marrying Lauren Hashian, The Rock opened up about their ‘magical’ wedding, and explained why they tied the knot so early in the morning.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson married Lauren Hashian in Hawaii on Aug. 18, and their ceremony was quite unprecedented. The longtime couple decided to say their vows in the early morning, and by 7:45 a.m., they were husband and wife. When The Rock appeared on the Dec. 10 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen expressed how surprised she was at the early start time, but there was a valid explanation. “We wanted to have an early morning wedding,” Dwayne said. “That way, we said the vows, got it over with, and then by 10 or 11 o’clock, we were hanging and having brunch with the family. We had it done.”

Of course, it also helped that Hawaii is stunning at that time of morning. “It was truly a magical, magical wedding,” the actor gushed. He also explained that the nuptials were “very private,” so there weren’t many people to wrangle together at such an early hour. “It was the best,” he admitted. “It truly was.” Of course, one of the best parts of the day was that the couple’s daughters, Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1, served as flower girls. They looked too cute for words as they posed for photos with their happy parents!

The Rock and Lauren’s wedding was certainly a long time coming, as they’ve been dating since way back in 2008! However, they kept their wedding plans a complete secret until after the nuptials, making sure that they were able to enjoy the day for themselves before sharing the news with the world.

Before Lauren, Dwayne was married to Dany Garcia, but they split in 2007. Although the breakup was so long ago, it definitely took a toll on The Rock — so much so, that he recently revealed that he almost didn’t marry again because of it. “There was just some hesitancy,” he explained. “[But] Lauren was incredibly patient. [She would say], I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together — no [pressure].” Clearly, it was meant to be!