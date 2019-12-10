‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Her Unusual Pregnancy Craving: ‘I Don’t Know Why’

‘RHOBH’ Teddi Mellencamp is set to welcome her third child in March 2020. And the expectant mom is revealing the surprising thing she’s craving this time around.

Teddi Mellencamp, 37, is expecting her third child with Edward Arroyave, and since this is the first baby ever in the history of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills we’re assuming it’ll be documented heavily on the next season. Which means fans of the show will get to see accountability coach Teddi enjoying a VERY healthy pregnancy. So healthy in fact that her “big craving” is something most people would consider diet food.

“A big craving for me is and has been fiber cereals,” Teddi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Fast and Furious: Spy Racers premiere on Dec. 7 in L.A. “I don’t know why but I wake up dreaming of cereal, that has been my big craving! And I am happy with it. At least I am getting something that obviously my body or the baby needs. For me it is better than my past pregnancies where it was all about cinnamon rolls.”

Teddi, who went through her own massive weight loss journey, is having a different pregnancy this time around. As she previously revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife during BravoCon on Nov. 15 in New York City, when it comes to pregnancy the third time’s the charm. “Because [with] the other pregnancies, I wasn’t active when I started and I wasn’t eating the right things either. And I ended up on bed rest and I wasn’t able to do what I had hoped that I could do during a pregnancy. And this one I started healthy. I started being active. So the doctor was like, ‘You can keep it up.’ So really my fitness has slowed down, but I’ve been able to continue staying active.

Teddi and her hubby already have two kids together: A daughter, Slate, 6, and a son, Cruz, 5. Meanwhile, Edwin also has a daughter, Isabella, 10. from a previous relationship. The happy parents will soon welcome another little girl and the 38-year-old has been documenting almost every detail on her social media accounts. “I share so much because I think when I was pregnant,” Teddi told HL, “I didn’t always share how I was feeling the last time and I feel like I missed out on some things,” Teddi revealed. “Because I felt like I… It’s crazy, I didn’t want to be vulnerable. And I think that opening up and sharing how you’re feeling is a great way for other moms to kind of understand that they’re not alone.”