Shay Mitchell Shares Glamorous Breastfeeding Photo On Instagram

Shay Mitchell shared the most powerful glam shot of her breastfeeding her 7-week-old daughter Atlas on December 10! The new mom stunned in nothing but a trench coat and high waist underwear as she cradled her baby girl to her chest!

Hot momma! Shay Mitchell is stunning in a new glam shot, where she’s pictured breastfeeding her 7-week-old daughter Atlas Noa. The actress, 32, — who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Matte Babel on October 20 — shared the mommy-daughter photo on Instagram, Tuesday afternoon. “Breast friends,” Shay wrote in the caption.

The Pretty Little Liars alum went topless under a shiny green trench coat with oversized sleeves. She wore black high-waist underwear, which showed her straight dark locks blown back behind her. The new mom donned a full face of makeup in the high fashion snap, which included a contoured face, an orange tinted lip and deep pink and brown eyes.

Shay managed to put on a powerful poker face while she cradled her baby to her chest in the new pic. — A fan favorite among a slew of celebs, some of which are moms themselves and one mom-to-be. “Mommy Goals!”, Ashley Graham, who is currently pregnant with her first child, wrote in the comments. “I mean come onnnnn,” Vanessa Hudgens added with a heart-eyed emoji. Meanwhile, mom of two, Hilary Duff joked, “That exactly what I looked liiiike!!!” Fellow PLL alum Torrey Devitto commented, “Holy [fire emoji], this picture !!!” Emily Ratajkowski also left a sparkly star emoji in the comments.

(Photo credit: Photographer Joyce Park)

And, of course, with every photo a celebrity shares about their personal life, comes comments from critics and internet trolls alike. One comment in particular slammed Shay’s approach to breastfeeding in the photo.

“I’m a fan of her, but this picture just says but it’s an attention getter,” an Instagram user wrote under the nursing pic. “She’s not even looking at the baby, she’s not connected with the baby, she’s connected with the camera.”

Shay caught wind of the cruel comment and directly replied, “I missed the part in the baby books that stated I had to maintain eye contact with my daughter while she feeds rather than capturing an amazing moment we were having.” The actress concluded with, “Pls let me know where I can download your parenting manual, I’ll get right on it!”