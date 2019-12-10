Rocking around the Christmas tree! Rihanna danced around in a new video she shared to her Instagram story while giving her a fans a peak at her sexy, lace Savage X Fenty lingerie.

Rihanna, 31, showed off her sexy, black lace Savage X Fenty lingerie when she danced around a Christmas tree on Dec. 10! The “Needed Me” songstress and mogul took to her Instagram story for a series of quick clips, featuring the entertainer dancing to music in front of a stunning Christmas tree. In the snap, Riri wore a black a hoodie, while just beneath the zip-up fans got a glimpse of her hot lingerie! With her hair done in tight braids, Rihanna twirled around and had a blast all on her own! “When they left you home alone with Alexa,” she captioned the video. It looked like a fabulous one-woman celebration, and the star had a lot to celebrate!

While attending the British Fashion Awards on Dec. 2 in London, Rihanna rocked not one but two jaw-dropping looks. The first featured the Ocean’s 8 star in a teal mini dress with monochromatic accessories. The satin ensemble accentuated her figure perfectly, and the sheer gloves, cape and heals all matched to compliment the centerpiece that was her amazing dress. It was the perfect outfit for Rihanna, who won the Urban Luxe Award for her Fenty brand that very night!

After accepting her honor, it was time to party, and, once again, Rihanna had the perfect outfit for the occasion. Her second ensemble of the night featured the singer in another monochromatic look. The “Love On The Brain” songstress donned a little black dress with a structured black leather jacket that showed off her toned legs perfectly. The look also featured the mogul wearing black tights and a pair of pointed toe pumps. Rihanna sported a small black bag to go with her outfit and fashioned a few, subtle pieces of jewelry with bold statement earrings. Naturally, Rihanna’s look was tailor-made for her by her brand, Fenty, and she also wore pieces from the Own Collection.

Whether she is candidly dancing on her Instagram story or rocking a red carpet, fans love to see what Rihanna is up to! The multi-hyphenate talent has been so busy that it’s fun to watch her break out a few moves just for fun on her social media and dance like no one is watching. With the holidays just around the corner, we cannot wait to see what she posts next!