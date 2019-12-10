‘RHOC’: Vicki Gunvalson Disses Kelly Dodd (Again) & Gina Calls Off Her Divorce

Hats off to Kelly Dodd (see what we did there?) for ignoring Vicki Gunvalson’s latest diss during the Dec. 10 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’.

During a sunset cruise in Key West, on the Dec. 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly Dodd attempted to make amends with some of the women, but Vicki Gunvalson wasn’t among them. And that’s because Kelly hates Vicki. Later in the episode, she said she can’t see herself ever becoming friends with Vicki again, but we’ll get to that later. First, we need to address Vicki’s latest diss. While on the cruise, Kelly and Tamra Judge hashed things out, and Kelly explained why she went after Tamra on social media, but she also apologized. And Tamra, who said she truly loves Kelly, accepted her friend’s apology and they hugged things out. But then when Tamra suggested that Kelly and Vicki also try to work things out, Kelly said no way, while Vicki said they already did that in Arizona. But did they really?

Yes, we know they called truce with each other, but since then, Kelly said she’d rather attend Vicki’s funeral than her birthday party, and Vicki started befriending with a woman who Kelly allegedly got into a physical fight with. Actions speak louder than words, and based on both Vicki and Kelly’s latest efforts, neither one seems very interested in truly making amends. Especially after Vicki gifted Kelly with a hat that said, “Krazy AF”. Everyone else got one that said “Single AF”, “Fun AF”, etc., but Kelly was the only one who got one that seemed demeaning. But rather than react negatively like she usually does, Kelly walked away from the ladies before she could blow up on Vicki.

And later in the episode, Kelly, along with Emily, took an anger management session in order to learn how to react to negative situations less. Kelly was also hoping to get some guidance on how she should handle attending Vicki’s upcoming engagement party. Kelly was invited — as Tamra and Braunwyn are hosting — but she didn’t really want to go. However, Dr. Mike Dow told Kelly that the only was she can overcome her fear (facing Vicki) is by actually facing her (literally), and getting through an event together without fighting. So in the end, Kelly decided she’d go.

Meanwhile, Gina told her mom that she and Matt decided to stop moving forward with their divorce, and Dr. Brian wondered if he and Kelly should live together, but she said she wouldn’t do that unless they get engaged.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.