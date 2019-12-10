‘Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee Breaks Silence On Mom’s Death: I Hope Life ‘Goes By Fast’ Without You

A day after Mackenzie McKee lost her mom Angie Douthit to cancer, the ‘Teen Mom OG’ star shared an emotional tribute post to the person who ‘held [her] together.’

Mackenzie McKee, 25, poured her emotions into a moving tribute shortly after her mother, Angie Douthit, died following a long battle with brain cancer on Dec. 9. The Teen Mom OG star’s mom was only 50 years old, and Mackenzie took to Instagram the day after to reveal how she’s feeling in the wake of such a tragedy. Sharing a throwback photo of her mother crossing the finish line of a race while dressed in a tutu, Mackenzie wrote, “Momma @angiedouthit has crossed the finish line. She did not lose the battle, she one. She is healed and running in heaven in eternity. Idk anyone who left earth with such an impact, Your entire life you never waisted [sic] a chance to let the world know Gods love.”

Mackenzie continued to gush about her mom’s strong faith in God before moving onto their own mother-daughter relationship. “Momma, i did not deserve you. But you loved me so unconditionally. You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me,” Mackenzie wrote. The loss is so painful for the MTV star, she now can’t imagine living too long without her mother by her side. “Idk what I will do without you but I hope this goes by fast so I can hurry and come be with you,” she confessed in Tuesday’s post.

The mother of four followed up the tribute post with a photo of her family, which showed Mackenzie snuggling with her husband Josh McKee and their daughter Jaxie, 5, and son Gannon, 8, on a stairwell outside a Christmas concert. Angie had been looking forward to the event, and so little Jaxie honored her grandmother in the most sentimental way. “Mom was so excited to go watch the kids in their Christmas program. It has been a long exhausting week but we somehow made it to the concert and Jaxie was so happy to wear one of her chemo hats. Her favorite,” Mackenzie wrote under the sweet Instagram post on Dec. 10.

