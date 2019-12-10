Lauren London Shows Off Nipsey Hussle Tattoo In New Puma Ad 9 Mos. After His Tragic Death: ‘Forever Stronger’

Truly moving — Lauren London paid tribute to her late partner, Nipsey Hussle, in a new ad for Puma titled ‘Forever Stronger’ following the rapper’s death in March 2019.

Lauren London, 35, stars in a new ad for Puma set in Los Angeles, and took the opportunity to pay tribute to her longtime love, Nipsey Hussle, in the process. The ad, which features Lauren throughout South LA in Puma garb, not only highlights the city and sights the she and Nipsey knew so well, but also a moving voiceover of a poem written by Nipsey’s sister, Samantha Smith. It’s an emotional, touching and cinematic tribute, with visuals that are truly stunning, as the camera zooms in on Lauren and then moves to follow her while she talks to the people around her. The ad also highlights a new tattoo, which Lauren proudly shows. At one point, Lauren flashes her forearm to reveal a portrait of Nipsey’s face, inked on her arm. It’s a powerful image, but Lauren has been making the maintenance of her love’s memory a priority since his tragic passing.

Since Nipsey’s untimely death in March, Lauren has been using her platform to remember her partner and continue his mission. Six months after Nipsey’s passing, Lauren took to Instagram on Sept. 29 with an inspiring message, as she continued to mourn the rapper and advocate. “If you feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come,” the message read.

While Lauren has taken her healing one day at a time, the music industry that Nipsey left behind is continuing to keep his memory alive, as well. The rapper earned posthumous Grammy Award nominations from The Recording Academy on Nov. 20 for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Racks in the Middle” and also earned a nomination for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for his involvement in DJ Khaled‘s track “Higher” (featuring John Legend). Lauren took the time to celebrate Nipsey’s Grammy nominations in her own, special way when she posted a touching tribute about him on Instagram the same day. “Grammy nominated Nip King Ermias,” Lauren captioned a photo of him. “Humbled I was around such Greatness. Love You Forever.”

But it’s not only Nipsey’s musical efforts that Lauren and his fans and admirers are still celebrating. At the BET Awards on June 23, Nipsey was honored for his incredible humanitarian and advocacy work — of which there was much to applaud. During his time in South Los Angeles, Nipsey purchased a strip mall to develop low income housing (where his Marathon Clothing Store is located), launched a co-working place and STEM center called Vector90, and renovated a roller rink and elementary school basketball court. Clearly, Nipsey’s memory is living on through Lauren, and the moving Puma ad is just one of many ways his legacy will stay alive.