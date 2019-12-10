Kendall & Kylie Jenner Send Dad Caitlyn Balloons After Not Sending Her Letters On ‘I’m A Celebrity’

Better late than never! Despite not receiving a care package from the Kardashian-Jenner family while on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, Caitlyn Jenner got a sweet ‘welcome home’ from daughters Kendall and Kylie after being voted off!

Caitlyn Jenner walked into her Malibu home to the nicest “welcome home” balloon display after she was voted off I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. The former decathlete, 70, took to Instagram on December 10 to share a photo of the silver, white and pink balloons that covered her living room, courtesy of daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. “Thank you my baby’s,” Caitlyn captioned the the snap and tagged her youngest kids. Caitlyn touched down in LA on Tuesday, following her elimination from the reality show on the December 6 episode.

The ‘welcome home’ surprise came as a shock to fans of the British survival reality television game show, as viewers have pointed out many times this season that Caitlyn had “no support” from her loved ones. Critics took to social media on multiple occasions and claimed I’m a Celebrity appeared to paint a picture that a lonely and emotional Caitlyn had zero support from loved ones while roughing it out in the jungle. One time in particular occurred during the November 25 episode, where contestants received care packages from family that consisted of photos, food treats and other items. However, Caitlyn didn’t receive anything from the Kardashian or Jenner families.

Instead, the Olympian got a letter from her girlfriend Sophia Hutchins. “Love you, stay strong. You’re killing it, everyone at home is rooting for you especially these two cuties,” the letter, which featured a photo of the couple, along with their two dogs, read.

Caitlyn was voted off I’m a Celebrity during a double elimination on the show’s December 6 episode. Fans also pointed out that upon being eliminated, when Caitlyn came out of the jungle there was seemingly no one waiting to greet her. — Something that usually occurs when a contestant is voted off the British TV show.

The Kardashian and Jenner families have not addressed the public reaction from Caitlyn’s participation on the show. Some critics online have speculated that the drama could’ve been a “storyline” for the show.

Caitlyn shares son Burt, 41, and daughter Cassandra, 38, with first wife Chrystie Jenner, sons Brandon, 38, and Brody, 36, with second wife Linda Thompson, and daughters Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 22, with Kris Jenner. I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9 p.m. ET on ITV.