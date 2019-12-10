Unlike Kim Kardashian’s Whoville-inspired Christmas decor, Kendall Jenner opted for a more traditional theme inside her Beverly Hills home this holiday season.

Kendall Jenner, 24, revealed what “christmas at kenny’s” looks like — and it’s much different than Kim Kardashian’s version. Giving a rare peek inside of her $8.5 million Beverly Hills mansion, the super model filmed her living room that she has transformed for the 2019 holiday season on Dec. 10. “Transformed” may even be an overstatement, because Kendall didn’t opt for anything too garrish — no inflatable Santa Clauses here — and instead draped the mantels of her fireplaces with traditional Christmas fern intertwined with gold lights! They matched the massive lit-up tree standing in the corner of the Spanish-style room. Classy, elegant, and timeless, just like Kendall’s brand.

Kendall and Kim’s decor tastes may be polar opposites, but we have to appreciate the creative take on the North Pole in Kim’s home. The KKW Beauty owner’s Hidden Hills home, which she shares with husband Kanye West, 42, and their children North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 7 mos., looks like a page out of a Dr. Seuss storybook brought to life. Large white sculptures of abstract, cloud-like figures currently line the hallways of the cavernous home! “I love these. They’re so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white,” Kim said while filming the unique figurines for her Instagram followers on Dec. 5, referring to the Christmas-loving town in the 2000 film, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Unfortunately, some people decided to be Grinches after seeing Kim’s imaginative Christmas decorations. They were compared to “giant tampons,” “marshmallows” and more on Twitter — where did our childlike wonder go?

Despite all the interior decorating critics in Kim’s mentions, she’s not second-guessing herself. “Kim is extremely sensitive and she is not a fan of people calling out their feelings about her design or fashion missteps on social media, however, that doesn’t mean she will change anything or do anything differently,” a source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She likes it and thinks it looks cute as it is.”