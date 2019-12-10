Watch
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Christmas Decorations Inside $8.5 Million Mansion After Kim’s Got Dissed — Watch

Kendall Jenner
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Kendall JennerCFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 Jun 2018
Kendall Jenner shows off her long legs in a nude minidress as she hits the town in Miami. 06 Dec 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA563366_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hot models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner jet ski on the beach in Miami. Kendall's older sister Kourtney Kardashian joined the girls later on for a spot of sunbathing. Pictured: Bella Hadid,Kendall Jenner,Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL5133506 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kendall Jenner shows off her bikini body with Bella Hadid and other model friends and Taco during their 1st day at the beach for Art Basel in Miami. Pictured: kendall jenner,bella hadid Ref: SPL5133495 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
Evening Writer

Unlike Kim Kardashian’s Whoville-inspired Christmas decor, Kendall Jenner opted for a more traditional theme inside her Beverly Hills home this holiday season.

Kendall Jenner, 24, revealed what “christmas at kenny’s” looks like — and it’s much different than Kim Kardashian’s version. Giving a rare peek inside of her $8.5 million Beverly Hills mansion, the super model filmed her living room that she has transformed for the 2019 holiday season on Dec. 10. “Transformed” may even be an overstatement, because Kendall didn’t opt for anything too garrish — no inflatable Santa Clauses here — and instead draped the mantels of her fireplaces with traditional Christmas fern intertwined with gold lights! They matched the massive lit-up tree standing in the corner of the Spanish-style room. Classy, elegant, and timeless, just like Kendall’s brand.

Kendall and Kim’s decor tastes may be polar opposites, but we have to appreciate the creative take on the North Pole in Kim’s home. The KKW Beauty owner’s Hidden Hills home, which she shares with husband Kanye West, 42, and their children North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 7 mos., looks like a page out of a Dr. Seuss storybook brought to life. Large white sculptures of abstract, cloud-like figures currently line the hallways of the cavernous home! “I love these. They’re so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white,” Kim said while filming the unique figurines for her Instagram followers on Dec. 5, referring to the Christmas-loving town in the 2000 film,  How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Unfortunately, some people decided to be Grinches after seeing Kim’s imaginative Christmas decorations. They were compared to “giant tampons,” “marshmallows” and more on Twitter — where did our childlike wonder go?

Despite all the interior decorating critics in Kim’s mentions, she’s not second-guessing herself. “Kim is extremely sensitive and she is not a fan of people calling out their feelings about her design or fashion missteps on social media, however, that doesn’t mean she will change anything or do anything differently,” a source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She likes it and thinks it looks cute as it is.”