Gwen Stefani Sits On Blake Shelton’s Lap & Says He’s Her ‘Forever’ Crush — See Pic

The Gwake PDA continues! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton cuddled close in this adorable photo from ‘The Voice’ set. Gwen posted the photo and called Blake her ‘forever’ crush.

Gwen Stefani, 50, and Blake Shelton’s reign as the cutest couple continues. Gwen shared a super sweet photo from the set of The Voice featuring her man, the one and only Blake, 43. Gwen is sitting on Blake’s lap and he has his arm wrapped around her. They have the biggest smile on their faces. Love is truly in the air for these two. “Forever #MCM @blakeshelton,” she tweeted along with the sweet photo.

Gwen has made no secret about how she feels about Blake. Both of them are head over heels in love with each other. The couple just spent Thanksgiving together in Oklahoma, Blake’s home state. Gwen and Blake have been dating since 2015 and HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY whether not marriage is their future. “They moved in together not too long ago and are very happy in their new home,” our source said. “They’re very content with the status of the relationship and neither feels the need to get married anytime soon, however, nobody would be shocked if they did get engaged soon.”

Season 17 of The Voice featured both Gwen and Blake as coaches again. Gwen returned after taking a few seasons off. Watching these two flirt and interact over the course of the season has been a real treat. They just can’t hide their feelings!

Gwen won’t be returning for season 18. Nick Jonas will be taking her place in the coach’s chair. We’ll miss having Gwake moments on The Voice but you know Gwen is going to be cheering on her man every week and posting the sweetest things about her country boy. The Voice season 17 finale will air Dec. 17 on NBC.