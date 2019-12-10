Eminem Claps Back At Nick Cannon After New Diss Track: ‘I Demand An Apology’

Just like the name of Nick Cannon’s new diss track, Eminem saw the rapper’s shade about his family and more as ‘The Invitation’ to fire back on Twitter!

Eminem, 47, stepped out of the recording studio to instead take his beef with Nick Cannon, 39, to Twitter on Dec. 9. The latter had just dropped a diss track, “The Invitation,” entirely targeted at Eminem in collaboration with Suge Knight, Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips, and Prince Eazy earlier that day. It took shots at Eminem’s family and claimed the older rapper’s “chauffeur” had a video of Slim Shady performing oral sex on another man, and Eminem wasn’t going to wait until recording a new track to respond. “U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.🤡,” Eminem tweeted in response to Nick’s new track.

But in another tweet, Eminem didn’t seem to take Nick’s shade too seriously. He even poked fun at Nick’s “chauffeur” comment (once again) by claiming he has a different employee usually associated with the rich and famous. “I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!” Eminem wrote in his follow-up tweet.

It’s no surprise that even Eminem felt compelled to clap back, since “Invitation” was essentially an invitation to keep Eminem and Nick’s long-running feud still trucking on at full speed. Nick kept their beef at a personal level when he called out Eminem’s ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott, 44, and their daughter Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, by rapping, “Call Kim, somebody get Hailey and that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby.”

U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.🤡 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

Nick also dragged Eminem by referencing his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 49 — the mother of his eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — who is really the source of the rappers’ rivalry. “My baby mama killed you off a decade ago / You’re still cryin’ about it, b-tch, now who really the ho?” Nick rapped.

Although Eminem was responding to Nick’s song on Monday night, it was actually Eminem who instigated this recent rap battle. He spared no mercy in his guest verse for Fat Joe’s “Lord Above” track that dropped on Dec. 5, rapping, “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/ But that other dude’s whipped — that p—- got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/ Almost got my caboose kicked/ Fool, quit/ You not gonna do s—/ I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick.”

Despite the harsh exchange of verses, Nick revealed in a September episode of T.I.’s ExpediTIously podcast that Eminem had apologized after dropping his 2009 track, “Bagpipes from Baghdad,” in which he claimed that he was romantically involved with Mariah (something she has denied). Nick admitted on the podcast that he wanted to fight Eminem after the track’s release, but it was instead Mariah who fought her own battle by clapping back with her iconic song, “Obsessed” (although no names were dropped).