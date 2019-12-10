‘BIP’ Stars Chris Bukowski & Katie Morton Split: Couple Calls Off Engagement After 6 Months

Another Bachelor Nation couple has called it quits! Six months after getting engaged on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton announced on Dec. 10 that they’ve broken up.

It’s over for Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton, who fell in love during season six of Bachelor in Paradise earlier this year. The two got engaged at the end of their journey on the show, but revealed on Dec. 10, just six months later, that they’ve broken up. “One of the many lessons this life has taught us is that it’s okay to be stubborn in the pursuit of happiness,” both stars wrote on Instagram. “To fight for what is real and good, and that often times the hardest thing and the right thing are the same.”

The statement continued, “We’ve reached a point in our story where we agree it’s best to go our separate ways. We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that’s the base of our relationship, and it’s what’s most natural for us. We are incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received from our family, friends and everyone who supported us throughout our journey — from paradise to this moment. We are grateful for everything that we’ve learned in this chapter, and are hopeful for what is to come in life and in love for both of us.”

Chris and Katie’s relationship has been quite rocky from the get-go. On the show, Chris was admittedly hesitant to propose, and it led to some tension between them during their fantasy suite date. However, Chris ultimately did propose, and they left the show as a happy couple.

However, less than three months later, when they attended the live reunion taping, Katie was not wearing her engagement ring. She admitted that she felt she was putting much more effort into the relationship than Chris was, and their segment on the show was super emotional. They agreed to work on things, though, and Katie put her ring back on by the end of the episode. It was clear that there were still issues between them, though, and they’ve been the subject of split rumors on more than one occasion over the last few months.

Sadly, this isn’t the only couple from season six who didn’t work out! Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty also recently revealed that they’ve ended their engagement, while Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones, as well as Whitney Fransway and Connor Saeli, announced breakups since the show ended. Meanwhile, Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin, who also got engaged, are going strong, as are Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who have been dating since the finale.