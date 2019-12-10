Cardi B’s Baby Kulture, 1, Rocks Fuzzy Pink Headband In Adorable Video After ‘Vogue’ Debut 

Cardi B’s Kulture content on social media hit a new level of cuteness on December 9! The rapper shared the most adorable clip of her 17-month-old daughter modeling a pink fur headband while shopping at target.

Cardi B is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season! The “Press ” rapper, 27, has been sharing more of her adorable daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus on social media, and we can’t get enough of the sassy 17-month-old. Cardi shared a cute, new video of Kulture on Monday night during a shopping trip to Target.

The little one, who sat in the child seat of a shopping cart, rocked a neon pink headband in the clip. She modeled the fuzzy accessory by shaking her head with an adorable grin on her face. Kulture also donned a pair of sparkly gold earrings, which was no surprise since her parents always keep her decked out in diamonds.

“How K feel,” Cardi captioned the short video. Kulture, who appeared to have the leftovers of a sweet treat on her face, looked stylish in a colorful printed jacket. Her mom layered her outfit for the wintery weather with a denim jacket and a pink zip-up sweater underneath.

(Video credit: Cardi B/Instagram)

Cardi’s latest post of Kulture came after the mother-daughter duo’s joint Vogue cover was released on December 9. The January 2020 cover — which celebrates four fearless creative forces, role models, and mothers with a quartet of covers — marked Kulture’s first magazine cover and her prestigious Vogue debut.

The Grammy winning rapper laid in a patch of grass as she held her daughter, who posed with the cutest smile. The pair matched in red ensembles — Cardi in a red dress with white polka dots by Michael Kors, and Kulture in tiny red shorts. Another photo showed Cardi cuddling Kulture on a bed that overlooked the New York City skyline.

In the cover interview, Cardi opened up about how motherhood has made her more focused. “Being a mom — how can I say it? Things are a little bit harder to balance, but it’s good for the mental,” she explained. “Like, if I’m playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues.” Cardi gave birth to her first child with Migos rapper, Offset in July 2018.