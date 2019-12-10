Bette Midler Shades Justin Timberlake & Asks: ‘When Is Janet Jackson’s Boob’ Going To Get An Apology?

Justin Timberlake publicly apologized to wife Jessica Biel after he held hands with his female co-star in New Orleans, but Better Midler thinks he needs to say sorry to another woman.

Bette Midler thinks Justin Timberlake should be giving Janet Jackson‘s boob an apology, following his Instagram sorry message for wife Jessica Biel. “So, when is Janet Jackson’s boob gonna get an apology? #JusticeForJanet,” Bette, 74, wrote on Twitter on Monday, December 9, five days after Justin took to social media to try and explain the PDA pics that surfaced last month — ones that showed him holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Obviously, Bette was calling Justin, 38, out for famously touching Janet Jackson’s breast on stage during the Super Bowl XXVIII Halftime Show in 2004. It was then that he was involved in the biggest wardrobe malfunction the world had ever seen, when on February 1, 2004, Justin grabbed the right side of the singer’s bustier top, accidentally ripped a piece off, and exposed her naked breast to millions of Americans on live television. And just before he performed at the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show — his first time back since the incident — Justin said he had a conversation with Janet after their performance and “absolutely” made things right with her. “I don’t know that a lot of people know that. I don’t think it’s my job to do that because you value relationships that you do have with people,” Justin told Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Zane Lowe in January 2018.

However, it doesn’t seem like Bette thinks Justin did enough to make things right with Janet. In her tweet, she also wrote, “#JustinTimberlake publicly apologized to his wife for holding hands with another actress after having too much to drink, but sez nothing else happened. Who cares? He held another woman’s hand, BFD.”

The actress’ tweet comes after Justin and Alisha were pictured on the balcony of the Old Absinthe House on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. In one picture, Alisha could be seen putting her hand on Justin’s knee, and in another, they were holding hands under a table. His wedding ring was also missing. Then, on Dec. 4, Justin apologized to Jessica on Instagram for his “strong lapse in judgement”. He also noted that he drank “way too much that night.”