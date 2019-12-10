Bella Hadid Lounges On The Beach In Her Bikini During St. Barts Getaway With Friends 

Bella Hadid is ending 2020 on a relaxing note! The supermodel is vacationing with her girl squad in St. Barts and lucky for us, she shared a series of sultry photos on December 9. And, it’s safe to say Bella’s living her best life on the beach!

Bella Hadid is enjoying some much need R&R in St. Barts after a busy year! From photoshoots, to high-fashion campaigns and walking the runway in New York, Paris Milan and beyond, the supermodel, 23, is vacationing with friends in the Caribbean. She shared a slew of fun photos to Instagram on Monday night, giving fans an up close and personal look inside her beach getaway.

The brunette beauty stocked up on her vitamin C in a series of new bikini photos that show her lounging in the sand. Bella showed off her fit physique in a blue and white printed two-piece konoka set by Dipping In Blue Bikinis. She also donned a pair of cool shades, which featured tinted blue lenses. And, the St. Barts sun appeared to have already given her a bronzed glow.

In a second Instagram post on Monday night, Bella shared a mix of 10 photos and videos from the girls trip. The first photo was a snap of her and a friend in matching tee’s while inside a helicopter. Other beach selfies followed, along pics from a sunset dinner, a day of ATV riding, swimming, shopping, beach arts and crafts and St. Barts adventures.

Bella’s been documenting her end of the year getaway for days. She’s been living her best life while sipping tasty cocktails in sexy swimsuits with her girls. Just before she jetted off to St. Barts, Bella enjoyed some time in Miami with her good friend Kendall Jenner. The model pals, along with Kendall’s sister Kourtney Kardashian shared photos from a day of yachting in the sun and jet skiing.