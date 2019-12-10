Ariel Winter Appears To Passionately Kiss Mystery Man After Splitting With Levi Meaden — See Pics

Ariel Winter dressed up for an outing in the city with a handsome (but mysterious) companion on Dec. 8! Earlier that day, the ‘Modern Family’ star’s ex was seen moving boxes out of Ariel’s home.

Hello tall, handsome stranger. Ariel Winter, 21, was accompanied by a mysterious cutie for a night out on the town on Sunday night, Dec. 8. The Modern Family star was dressed up for the occasion, wearing a champagne dress with a long black coat and stillettos, while her companion kept his outfit a bit more casual in a black jacket and matching pants. At one point they even appeared to be kissing, and although their faces were off-camera, you could see Ariel’s arm wrapped snugly around her (supposed) smooching partner! However, Ariel and the unidentified man weren’t alone, since they were also joined by an entourage of other male friends during the stroll though the city.

Earlier that day, Ariel’s longtime boyfriend-turned-ex Levi Meaden, 32, was seen loading boxes into a U-haul truck at Ariel’s home in Studio City, which used to be their shared abode, according to Daily Mail. Following a three-year relationship that began in 2016, they “quietly split at the end of August,” a source close to the former couple had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Apparently, Ariel “ended the relationship because she felt it had run its course and she wasn’t feeling it the same way anymore,” the insider told us.

Despite drifting apart, Ariel and Levi appear to be on good terms. They hugged one another during a reunion in North Hollywood on Oct. 20, and a month later, were seen together once again in West Hollywood on Nov. 24! Of course, romance rumors soon followed, but the exes left their second hangout in separate cars.

It’s unclear if Ariel has officially moved on to a new man, but we’ve previously learned that she has been embracing the single life. “Ariel is doing really, really well and very much acting like a single lady right now. She is living her life and doing fine despite the split from Levi. It was her decision, so she’s good,” a source close to the sitcom star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, which we reported at the beginning of November. The insider added, “She’s spending a lot of time with her girlfriends and in a great place. She’ll always care about Levi and appreciate what they had, but there are no signs of a broken heart on her end.”