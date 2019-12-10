‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A ‘Mean Girls’ Star Is Underneath Crazy Tree Costume

The competition is heating up with just one week left until ‘The Masked Singer’ semi-finals. The Tree was eliminated during the Dec. 10 episode and revealed as an ‘SNL’ and ‘Mean Girls’ alum.

The Masked Singer is one step closer to crowning a new champion! Last season’s winner, T-Pain, steps in to be a guest judge during the Dec. 10 episode. The first masked singer up is the Fox. He reveals that he’s been dealing with a breakup and drops another superhero reference. He sings “Blame It” by Jamie Foxx featuring T-Pain. This week, the masked singers have to reveal one thing they have in common with the judges. “I have spent one of the best weekends of my life with one of you,” the Fox reveals. Robin Thicke believes the Fox could be Wayne Brady, while T-Pain guesses Lenny Kravitz.

Next up is the Leopard. The masked singer drops a whole bunch of tennis references, even saying he’s known as the “Menace of Tennis.” There’s also a $20 million check featured and tofu. There’s also a clue that the Leopard was in a motorcycle crash. He sings “We Are Young” by Fun. “I was presenting an award at an awards show that included one of you,” the Leopard tells the judges. He adds that he was wearing a custom leather outfit. Jenny McCarthy thinks the Leopard could be Eric Benet, while Robin agrees with Nicole Scherzinger about the Leopard being Seal. Ken Jeong guesses Enrique Iglesias.

The Thingamajig’s latest clue package reveals that he’s campaigning to be the MVP, which could be a sports hint. There’s also an emphasis on fashion once again. The Thingamajig’s crush on Nicole is still alive and well. He performs a terrific rendition of John Legend’s “Ordinary People.” The Thingamajig reveals, “I collaborated with the same artist as one of you.” Because of a past magic hint, Nicole guesses Orlando Magic player Markelle Fultz. Robin is still going with Montell Jordan for now.

The Flamingo performs next. The Flamingo hints at a TV career — Clueless, A Different World, and Sister, Sister. “I shared some couch time with one of you in 2013,” the Flamingo tells the judges. The Flamingo performs an empowering rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way.” Ken is adamant that the Flamingo is Hilary Duff, while Jenny guesses Adrienne Bailon. Robin still thinks the masked singer is Fantasia Barrino.

The Tree hints at a possible Friends past once again and features cheerleaders in her clue package. She reveals to the judges that she’s shared a stage and a standing O with one of them. She slays Lady Gaga’s “Edge of Glory.” Ken stands up and declares the Tree is Bebe Neuwirth, while T-Pain goes out on a limb and says the Tree is Mariah Carey!

The Rottweiler is the final masked singer to perform. He admits that he meditates every day. There’s also an abundance of blue roses as the Rottweiler is meditating. He performs a beautiful rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved.” The Rottweiler reveals that he’s been one the “same list” as one of the panelists. Robin still thinks the masked singer is Darren Criss, while Nicole guesses Jared Leto. Ken guesses Bow Wow!

The masked singer going home is the Tree! The final guesses include Amy Sedaris, Ana Gasteyer, and Bebe Neuwirth. The Tree is revealed as ANA GASTEYER!