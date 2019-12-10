Ammika Harris Gets Pampered With A Wavy New Hairstyle After Giving Birth to Chris Brown’s Baby

New baby, new ‘do. Less than a month after she and Chris Brown reportedly welcomed a baby boy, Ammika Harris treated herself with a glamorous hair makeover.

“You know I had to slay the queen 👑 @ammikaaa ✂️ Layers w the deep wave,” Antonio Ferrer, a Beverly Hills stylist, captioned his Dec. 9 Instagram video of Ammika Harris. In the clip, Ammika, 26, is living for her new hairstyle. Though she has yet to publicly confirm that she gave birth to Chris Brown’s baby, she was unafraid to post for Antonio’s camera. She flashed a smile before pressing her lips together in a sultry pose. It’s quite a departure from her usual straight-hair style, and judging by her smile, Ammika absolutely loves it.

Maybe she just needed to get her hair done before she and Chris, 30, formally announce the addition to their family? Chris and Ammika welcomed their first child together on Nov. 20. Neither has yet to confirm the baby news but shared cryptic Instagram posts that indicated that their son has arrived. On Nov. 21, Ammika shared a message to her Instagram Story: “I was in love when I first saw you.” Meanwhile, Chris shared two posts – one that featured a closeup of his hoodie, the word “BORN” embossed on the side, and another that featured him smiling from ear to ear. “11-20-2019” was all he captioned it.

Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee seemingly confirmed Amikka’s birth while speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 7. “I’m sure he’s a great dad,” said Rae, who teamed up with Chris for a track on French Montana’s new album. “I haven’t experienced him with his kids. He’s a good dude.” The use of the plural “kids” hinted that Chris is a father to more than just Royalty Brown, 5.

Speaking of Royalty, the jacket that Chris wore in a Nov. 29 Instagram post bore his daughter’s nickname, “RORO.” The custom logo on the side also had the work “AEKO,” which had many wondering if this was the name of Chris’s son? AEKO Is pronounced like “ECHO,” but is this short for something like RoRo is? Or is the child’s name something like Aeko Harris-Brown?

Fans will continue to wait until Chris and Ammika release any more details. The reason for the couple’s secrecy is that Ammika is “not used to being famous, and she’s also very sensitive,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So, until she’s ready for all the [info] to be out, Chris will hold back out of respect for her wishes.”