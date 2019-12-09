Wendy Williams ‘Sides’ With Kourtney After Kim & Khloe Argue That She Doesn’t Share Enough On ‘KUWTK’

Wendy Williams is team Kourtney Kardashian after sisters Kim and Khloe ganged up on her during the Dec. 8 episode of ‘KUWTK’. Kim threatened to fire Kourtney for not showing enough of her personal life on the show, but Wendy disagrees!

Despite not seeing the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Wendy Williams had a lot of thoughts about the drama that went down between Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian. The talk show host, 55, reacted to Kim and Khloe double-teaming Kourtney about her lack of sharing every detail of her personal life for the Keeping Up cameras. Kourtney defended herself by saying that she’s got a lot on her plate between Poosh, parenting and the simple fact that she’s not “dating anyone” to show off on the show.

“I’m on Kourtney’s side, not for nothing,” Wendy told her studio audience during Hot Topics on her December 9 show. “I don’t feel they’ll kick her off the show, because fighting about her not wanting to share if fun,” she admitted, before explaining why she believes it’s easier for Kim and Khloe to share more about their lives on the show.

“I mean, Kim shares everything because that’s how we met her, OK,” Wendy said, referencing Kim’s 2002 sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J, which leaked in 2007. After a long pause to allow her studio audience to roar with oohs and aahs, Wendy explained that “Khloe shares everything because she was the one that no one cared about when the show started.”

The newly single host then recalled that Kourtney recently revealed she’s limiting her filming schedule with KUWTK to spend more time with her family. — Something Wendy agreed with, calling the move “great.”

“There’s nothing wrong with that,” she said, explaining, “That’s a morally sound decision. When you grow up and you’re sharing stuff, then all of a sudden you’ve got a personal life of your own and you’re 40, messing around with a 26-year-old, or whoever,” Wendy said about Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. “I wouldn’t share that either, not because it’s good, because it’s not right.”

During last night’s episode of KUWTK, Kourtney asked her sisters to respect her privacy, as there are certain personal things, like her relationships, she doesn’t want to share with viewers. Meanwhile, Khloe and Kim argued that it’s unfair for Kourtney to “coast” through filming, while they open their entire lives to the cameras.

During the family chat about the future of their hit show, now in its 17th season, Kourtney admitted, “I don’t have more to give.” She explained that that week (of filming) alone, she had three parent-teacher conferences for her kids.