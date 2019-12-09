‘The Voice’ Recap: Gwen Stefani Is Moved To Tears During 1 Semifinal Performance

Each artist performs twice during the semifinals on season 17 of ‘The Voice,’ and it brings out some of the best performances of the season!

Eight are left on season 17 of The Voice, and during the Dec. 9 episode, they each hit the stage for some more performances. First up, Katie Kadan, from John Legend’s team, belts out yet another flawless performance. She sings “Lady Marmalade,” and it’s both sassy with vocals that are more on-point than ever. Next up, Blake Shelton’s artist, Kat Hammock, sings “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane. As always, she puts her unique spin on the track, and shows off her breathy vocals while connecting to the lyrics.

Up next is a duet from Will Breman (team John) and Ricky Duran (team Blake). They perform a high-energy rendition of “Your Love,” while playing their guitars and commanding the stage. Of course, they also sound amazing, too! Marybeth Byrd, from John’s team, is up next, and this is a bigger performance than ever for her — after all, she was nearly eliminated last week after landing in the bottom three. This week, Marybeth brings her A-game while returning to her country roots with a powerful rendition of Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.” It’s her sassiest performance yet, and she sounds incredible, as well!

Kelly Clarkson’s duo, Hello Sunday, is up next. After their emotional performance last week, the ladies rock out to Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry Bout a Thing.” It shows off their incredible range, as well as their star-power on that stage, and it’s by far one of their best performances of all-time!

Another duet is up next. This time, it’s the country singers, Marybeth and Jake Hoot, who’s from Kelly’s team. They perform a stunning rendition of “Up Where We Belong,” which showcases the best parts of both of their amazing voices. The collab is followed by Ricky Duran’s solo performance, and he absolutely kills it while singing “Let It Be.” The song has a lot of meaning to his family, and Ricky pours that emotion into his incredible performance.

Will is back onstage with his solo performance next. He sings “Locked Out Of Heaven” by Bruno Mars, which is right in his wheelhouse in terms of vocals and energy. Next is an insane duet from two of the most powerful singers in the competition: Katie and Rose Short, from Gwen Stefani’s team. They give an amazing performance of “Express Yourself,” and it’s BEYOND fierce!

The next performance is another duet (trio!), this time from Kat and Hello Sunday. They belt out Pat Benatar’s “We Belong,” and it’s SO amazing. Next, Rose is back for another performance. This time, she chooses another song that’s a bit out of her wheelhouse when she performs “I Wanna Know What Love Is,” and proves she can do ANYTHING with her amazing vocal performance. Gwen is brought to tears by Rose’s voice, and it’s quite a special moment.

To close out the night, Jake puts his country spin on The Eagles’ classic “Desperado.” It’s a great way to end the night, and another super solid performance from the team Kelly artist. Four of these artists will move on and four will go home during the Dec. 10 episode at 9:00 p.m. on NBC!