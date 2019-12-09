Video
Reign Disick, 4, Asks Santa For A Puppy For Christmas In Sweetest Video Ever — Watch

A Christmas wish! Riegn Disick was simply too cute, asking Santa to bring him a new puppy for the upcoming holiday after asking for ‘a lot of toys.’

Reign Disick, 4, knows exactly what he wants for Christmas! The little tyke was captured in a new video, by mom Kourtney Kardashian, 40, earnestly asking Santa Claus for a puppy this holiday season, with a little help from his Elf on the Shelf. In the clip, which Kourtney posted to her Instagram on Dec. 8, the four-year-old walks on over to the banister in his family’s house, seeing a note on the ground left there by his elf. From there, things only got cuter!

Reign, staring down at a slip of paper seemingly tethered to Santa’s little helper, began with a quick lapse of memory in forgetting the watchful Elf’s name. “Um, Elf, whatever your name is. Freddie…I’ll just name you Freddie.” However, as soon as the name came to him, Reign went on with his request. “Can I please have a lot of toys, and, like, a real dog?” After imploring the Elf for a four-legged friend, the four-year-old went on to ask, “Can you please bring it tomorrow? I want to see it really bad,” he insisted. Mom, Kourtney, who shares the sweet boy with her former partner Scott Disick, 36, posed a question to her sweet little guy!

While still filming Reign, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star asked him, “Ok, but what kind of dog do you want?” Reign, appearing a bit quizzical, at first, answered, “A little dog!” After the, clearly very important, conversation, Reign and his mom went back downstairs to count the days away until Christmas! “Talking to his elf before bed about what to go tell Santa last night at the North Pole,” the mom-of-three captioned the absolutely adorable video, which you can see below!

Before Reign celebrates the Christmas holiday, the four-year-old has a major birthday on the way! On Dec. 14, Reign will turn a whopping five-years-old, and will definitely be celebrating with his family and friends. Fans can only hope that Reign might get a few presents on his special day that lead up to a possible canine companion on Dec. 25! Either way, fans cannot wait to see the sweet tot celebrate throughout the month and, hopefully, they’ll get to see cute pics of Reign with a new furry friend in the coming weeks!