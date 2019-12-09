Nick Cannon Shouts Out Eminem’s Daughter Hailie In Diss Track After His Mariah Carey Remarks

And the feud rages on — Nick Cannon dropped a new song on Dec. 9, which features the rapper calling out Eminem’s recent comments about Mariah Carey and even dragging his family into the drama!

Nick Cannon, 39, is definitely not holding back on his new track, “The Invitation.” The rapper released the song, which features Suge Knight along with battle rappers Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips, and Prince Eazy, on Dec. 9 and the lyrics featured heavy hits targeted at Eminem, 47. The essence of the track is the group essentially inviting the Detroit rapper to come on Nick’s show, Wild’N Out to speak face to face. Adding insult to injury, Suge even opens up the tune by referring to Eminem as a “b**ch!” But there’s so much more to the apparent diss track than that.

As Nick begins his section of the song, things get personal very quickly. “Call Kim, somebody get Hailey and that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby,” Nick rapped in the song, referring to Eminem’s ex Kimberly Anne “Kim” Scott, whom the rapper, born Marshall Mathers, was married to twice, and their daughter Hailie Scott Mathers, 23. Then, Nick turned things back to Eminem’s remarks about Nick’s former wife, Mariah Cary, 49. “My baby mama killed you off a decade ago/You still crying about it bitch, now who really the hoe?” Yikes!

Of course, this latest jab in the feud between Nick and Eminem is just the latest in a slew of digs the pair have made towards one another. Things started off when Eminem reiterated his contested relationship with the “Obsessed” singer, rapping in a track on his new album Family Ties, “Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/But that other dude’s whipped, that p***y got him neutered,” Eminem rapped the lyrics. “Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do S*it/I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick.”

Naturally, Nick responded swiftly to the lyrics. During the Dec. 6 episode of his Power 106 radio show, Nick had some words for Eminem. “We should change his name to percocet,” Nick said in the video before correcting himself, “What’s that pill that old people take? Cialis! We should change his name to Cialis!” Nick went on to say, “Bring your walker, get out ya wheelchair, Eminem! Should I respond back to this? It’s not worthy of a response. I gotta get in my time machine, go get my gigolo jersey on.” Clearly, though, the lyrics were well worth a response as the latest track shows.