‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Exclusive Teaser: Young Witches Take An Oath & Answer The Call

Are you ready to answer the call? These witches are. HL is EXCLUSIVELY debuting a brand-new teaser of the upcoming Freeform series ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ featuring the fierce cast.

The all-new teaser for Motherland: Fort Salem has series stars Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, and Jessica Sutton taking their oath. They promise to go to Fort Salem for training to “harness the powers that are my birthright and join the army of the United States of America, to defend my country against all enemies foreign or domestic, as dictated by the Salem Accord.” Another voice says, “For generations, witches have protected this land. Answer the call.”

Motherland: Fort Salem will premiere in Spring 2020 on Freeform. The show will consist of 10 episodes. The series is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country. Motherland: Fort Salem follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

Taylor Hickson portrays Raelle, a reluctant recruit with major authority issues whose mother recently died in the line of duty. Jessica Sutton is Tally, a kind, strong-willed and curious witch who enlisted despite her mother’s passionate disapproval. Amalia Holm rounds out the young witch recruits, playing Scylla, a playful yet dark and mischievous recruit who is not what she appears to be. Ashley Nicole Williams plays Abigail, an unquestionably alpha, smart, driven, and courageous witch who hails from the upper echelons of military witch society and is excited to be joining the ranks of the witches’ army. Demetria McKinney plays Anacostia, a tough but wryly humorous drill sergeant whose chief concern is keeping the young recruits alive through basic training.

The series was created by Eliot Laurence. Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Kevin Messick serve as executive producers.