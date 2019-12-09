‘The Voice’: Marybeth Byrd Admits Being In The Bottom 3 ‘Lit A Fire’ In Her Ahead Of Semifinals

After earning a spot in the semifinals of ‘The Voice’ by being instantly saved on Dec. 3, Marybeth Byrd is more determined than ever to move on in the competition!

Marybeth Byrd found herself in danger of elimination, along with Shane Q and Joana Martinez, during the Dec. 3 episode of The Voice. However, her last-ditch performance of “You Are The Reason” earned her the majority of viewer votes, making her the winner of the ‘instant save.’ With that, Marybeth became the final contestant in the top 8, and will perform again on Dec. 9. “I’ve been completely going with the flow during this whole season, because I trust in God’s plan for me,” Marybeth explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Being in the bottom three last week has lit a fire in me to do even better this upcoming week. Through hard work and practice, I’m going to give it 100% on Monday.”

Marybeth is one of three singers left on John Legend’s team, along with Will Breman and Katie Kadan. Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton have two artists each, while Gwen Stefani has one left in the top eight. “I think that America likes the diversity [on John’s team],” Marybeth admitted. “Katie, Will and I are so different in the best way possible — our sounds, style and originality.” Marybeth also gushed that her coach is a “musical genius,” who has helped her “find [herself] as an artist.” “He’s so genuine, kind and REAL,” she raved.

The remaining eight contestants will all take the stage twice on Dec. 9 — they’ll each do one solo performance, and then one duet with another artist on the show. The three artists who get the most votes will automatically move on on Dec. 10, while the bottom two will be eliminated. Then, the middle three singers will have one last chance to earn the final spot in the finale with an instant save performance.

The final four will then take the stage once again on Dec. 16, and the winner will be revealed live during a two hour finale on Dec. 17. John is the reigning champion, and we’ll have to wait and see if he can pull out the win once again!