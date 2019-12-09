Kelly Ripa, 49, & Gorgeous Daughter Lola, 18, Rock Mini Dresses In Rare Red Carpet Appearance

It was a mother/daughter night out for Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos on Dec. 8! The talk show host brought her gorgeous daughter as her date to the CNN Heroes event, and they looked stunning on the red carpet.

Kelly Ripa, 49, co-hosted the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event with her longtime friend, Anderson Cooper, on Dec. 8, and she had a very special date to the event. No, it wasn’t her husband, Mark Consuelos — it was the pair’s 18-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos! Both Kelly and Lola put their legs on display for the red carpet appearance, as they both rocked mini dresses. Kelly was dazzling in her sparkling black number, while Lola wore a navy blue, long-sleeved ensemble.

Lola has grown up before our eyes, and she looked stunning as she got all glammed up for the high-profile event with her famous mom. Of course, the teenager is no stranger to attending the CNN Heroes event with Kelly — she also went in 2017 AND 2018! In 2017, Lola looked adorable in her pink mini dress, and in 2018, she wore a gorgeous, green velvet dress that was perfect for the chilly winter weather. Mark has been super busy while working on Riverdale, so Lola was the perfect stand-in at the event every year!

Earlier this year, Kelly and Mark dropped Lola off at college, and posted touching goodbye tribute on Instagram. However, since Lola is attending New York University, she is not far from home, and was luckily able to still have this fun night out with her mom!

Along with Lola, the stars are also parents to two sons, Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16. They are not shy about sharing photos and personal stories about their family, but they also make sure to keep things as normal as possible for the children. Still, once in awhile, a red carpet appearance gets thrown in there, and Lola looked like she had a great time!