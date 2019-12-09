Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Poised To Reunite At 2020 Golden Globes After Both Get Nominated

It’s been almost 15 years after Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston announced their ‘formal separation.’ After such a long time, this ex-couple may reunite at the 2020 Golden Globes, because both are nominated for some major awards.

We didn’t get a single woman nominated for Director of the Year, but we might be getting a Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunion at the 2020 Golden Globe awards. So, is that a fair trade-off? Not at all, but fans hoping that Brad, 55, and Jennifer, 50, might appear on-stage together will eagerly tune in the Jan. 5 broadcast. After all, there’s no reason for Jen and Brad to skip this year’s festivities. She was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama for her turn as Alex Levy on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. Brad scored a nod for Best Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture for his role of Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, also picked up a Golden Globe nod, as did Jen’s Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon.

If these former lovers reunite at the Golden Globes, it would be an epic pop culture moment, but it wouldn’t be the first time these two reunited since their divorce. In February 2019, Brad surprised everyone by attending Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party. “It was very cordial, very nice,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Everyone is in a good place with each other, but it wasn’t like they were hanging out all night or anything like that. It was seen as a really nice gesture by her for him being there and something that she really appreciated.”

As to why Brad decided to reunite with Jen, 14 years after their breakup, he reportedly wanted to “support” his ex-wife on her big night. Much like Jen and her other ex-husband, Justin Theroux, Aniston has apparently “been friendly” with Brad for years. Brad also “still has a lot of love for Jen, his [first] ex-wife,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He hopes attending her birthday party may be the start of a new beginning in their journey together.”

Apparently, time heals all wounds. Brad and Jen announced the end of their marriage in January 2005. They formalized the divorce in October that year (amid rumors that Brad and his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star began their romance while filming the movie.)

“We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate,” Brad and Jen said in a joint statement. “This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months.” Both would go on to other marriages. Brad and Angie would tie the knot in 2014, before separating in 2016. Jen and Justin Theroux married in 2015 and split two years later.