Golden Globe Nominations 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt & More — Full List

Golden Globes
NBC
Senior Entertainment Editor

Happy awards season! The Golden Globe nominations were unveiled on Dec. 9 and your favorite shows were among the nominees.

The 2020 Golden Globes will air live Jan. 5 on NBC. Before the ceremony, the nominees have to be announced. The Golden Globe nominations were revealed on Dec. 9 live from the Beverly Hills Hotel. Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Tim Allen were on hand to help announce the nominees alongside Golden Globe ambassadors Dylan and Paris Brosnan, Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria, and executive producer and executive VP of television at dick clark productions Barry Adelman. It’s been quite an exciting year in TV and film so the nominees this year are some of our favorites.

The 77th annual Golden Globes will be hosted by Ricky Gervais. This will be his fifth time hosting the show. “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” Ricky said in a statement. He’ll be bringing the laughs, that’s for sure.

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox
Kit Harington
Rami Malek
Tobias Menzies
Billy Porter

Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston
Olivia Colman
Jodie Comer
Nicole Kidman
Reese Witherspoon

Best Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader
Michael Douglas
Ben Platt
Paul Rudd
Ramy Youssef

Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Natasha Lyonne
Kirsten Dunst
Rachel Brosnahan

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Christopher Abbott
Sasha Baron Cohen
Russell Crowe
Jared Harris
Sam Rockwell

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Kaitlyn Dever
Joey King
Helen Mirren
Merritt Wever
Michelle Williams

Best Limited Series or Movie
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Meryl Streep
Helena Bonham Carter
Emily Watson
Patricia Arquette
Toni Collette

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alan Arkin
Kieran Culkin
Andrew Scott
Stellan Skarsgård
Henry Winkler

FILM

Best Motion Picture — Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Dolemite is my Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman

Best Actor — Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig
Roman Griffin Davis
Leonardo DiCaprio
Taron Egerton
Eddie Murphy

Best Actress — Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina
Ana de Armas
Beanie Feldstein
Emma Thompson
Cate Blanchett

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Annette Benning
Margot Robbie
Jennifer Lopez
Kathy Bates
Laura Dern

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Tom Hanks
Al Pacino
Joe Pesci
Brad Pitt
Anthony Hopkins

Best Animated Feature
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Screenplay
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
The Irishman

Best Original Score
Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story

Best Foreign Language Film
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

