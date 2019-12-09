Golden Globe Nominations 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt & More — Full List
Happy awards season! The Golden Globe nominations were unveiled on Dec. 9 and your favorite shows were among the nominees.
The 2020 Golden Globes will air live Jan. 5 on NBC. Before the ceremony, the nominees have to be announced. The Golden Globe nominations were revealed on Dec. 9 live from the Beverly Hills Hotel. Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Tim Allen were on hand to help announce the nominees alongside Golden Globe ambassadors Dylan and Paris Brosnan, Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria, and executive producer and executive VP of television at dick clark productions Barry Adelman. It’s been quite an exciting year in TV and film so the nominees this year are some of our favorites.
The 77th annual Golden Globes will be hosted by Ricky Gervais. This will be his fifth time hosting the show. “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” Ricky said in a statement. He’ll be bringing the laughs, that’s for sure.
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox
Kit Harington
Rami Malek
Tobias Menzies
Billy Porter
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston
Olivia Colman
Jodie Comer
Nicole Kidman
Reese Witherspoon
Best Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader
Michael Douglas
Ben Platt
Paul Rudd
Ramy Youssef
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Natasha Lyonne
Kirsten Dunst
Rachel Brosnahan
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Christopher Abbott
Sasha Baron Cohen
Russell Crowe
Jared Harris
Sam Rockwell
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Kaitlyn Dever
Joey King
Helen Mirren
Merritt Wever
Michelle Williams
Best Limited Series or Movie
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Meryl Streep
Helena Bonham Carter
Emily Watson
Patricia Arquette
Toni Collette
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alan Arkin
Kieran Culkin
Andrew Scott
Stellan Skarsgård
Henry Winkler
FILM
Best Motion Picture — Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Dolemite is my Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Actor — Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig
Roman Griffin Davis
Leonardo DiCaprio
Taron Egerton
Eddie Murphy
Best Actress — Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina
Ana de Armas
Beanie Feldstein
Emma Thompson
Cate Blanchett
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Annette Benning
Margot Robbie
Jennifer Lopez
Kathy Bates
Laura Dern
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Tom Hanks
Al Pacino
Joe Pesci
Brad Pitt
Anthony Hopkins
Best Animated Feature
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Best Screenplay
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
The Irishman
Best Original Score
Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story
Best Foreign Language Film
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Keep refreshing for updates. This post will continue to add nominees.