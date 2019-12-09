Golden Globe Nominations 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt & More — Full List

Happy awards season! The Golden Globe nominations were unveiled on Dec. 9 and your favorite shows were among the nominees.

The 2020 Golden Globes will air live Jan. 5 on NBC. Before the ceremony, the nominees have to be announced. The Golden Globe nominations were revealed on Dec. 9 live from the Beverly Hills Hotel. Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Tim Allen were on hand to help announce the nominees alongside Golden Globe ambassadors Dylan and Paris Brosnan, Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria, and executive producer and executive VP of television at dick clark productions Barry Adelman. It’s been quite an exciting year in TV and film so the nominees this year are some of our favorites.

The 77th annual Golden Globes will be hosted by Ricky Gervais. This will be his fifth time hosting the show. “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” Ricky said in a statement. He’ll be bringing the laughs, that’s for sure.

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox

Kit Harington

Rami Malek

Tobias Menzies

Billy Porter

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston

Olivia Colman

Jodie Comer

Nicole Kidman

Reese Witherspoon

Best Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader

Michael Douglas

Ben Platt

Paul Rudd

Ramy Youssef

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Natasha Lyonne

Kirsten Dunst

Rachel Brosnahan

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Christopher Abbott

Sasha Baron Cohen

Russell Crowe

Jared Harris

Sam Rockwell

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Kaitlyn Dever

Joey King

Helen Mirren

Merritt Wever

Michelle Williams

Best Limited Series or Movie

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Meryl Streep

Helena Bonham Carter

Emily Watson

Patricia Arquette

Toni Collette



Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin

Andrew Scott

Stellan Skarsgård

Henry Winkler

FILM

Best Motion Picture — Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Dolemite is my Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Actor — Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig

Roman Griffin Davis

Leonardo DiCaprio

Taron Egerton

Eddie Murphy

Best Actress — Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina

Ana de Armas

Beanie Feldstein

Emma Thompson

Cate Blanchett

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Annette Benning

Margot Robbie

Jennifer Lopez

Kathy Bates

Laura Dern

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks

Al Pacino

Joe Pesci

Brad Pitt

Anthony Hopkins

Best Animated Feature

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Screenplay

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The Irishman

Best Original Score

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker

1917

Marriage Story

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Keep refreshing for updates. This post will continue to add nominees.