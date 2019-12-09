Gabrielle Union and her mini me, Kaavia, just delivered ‘a little Monday Magic’ in the form of a precious clip of the mom-daughter duo hugging. Hearts melted across Instagram.

Gabrielle Union, 47, just revealed the perfect way to start off anybody’s day. That would be receiving a hug from a loved one, which the L.A.’s Finest star received from none other than her daughter Kaavia, 1! The heartwarming moment was caught on camera, and Gabrielle shared the video to Instagram on Dec. 9. “A little Monday Magic to start the week. I think we could all use a sweet hug to start the day off right ❤❤❤,” the actress captioned the clip.

Gabrielle wasn’t the only one to kick-start her day on the right note. It looked like her mini me did as well! Kaavia couldn’t stop smiling as she exchanged warm embraces and snuggles with her mom, and the toddler even gifted Gabrielle with a piece of food as she sat in her high chair. Their bonding time made the hearts of Gabrielle’s famous pals swoon. “Love ❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘,” La La Anthony commented, while Ellen Pompeo wrote, “Can I get an amen for our BABIES ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Gabrielle also filled her followers’ hearts after sharing family Christmas photos on Dec. 8. The mom held little Kaavia as they stood by a gigantic Christmas tree, and Gabrielle’s 12-year-old stepson, Zion, joined them for the holiday pictures as well. Sadly, the Instagram slideshow didn’t include any photos of Gabrielle’s husband and Zion’s dad, Dwyane Wade, 37!

Gabrielle’s sweet photos and videos with Kaavia have been a welcome distraction after her controversy with America’s Got Talent that left fans in an uproar. The actress’ contract as a judge on the the talent competition show was not renewed, our sister publication Variety reported on Nov. 22, and the outlet’s insiders claimed that the show had a “toxic culture.” Recalling a specific incident, Gabrielle allegedly “urged producers” to report a racially offensive joke that Jay Leno had made while taping for the Aug. 6 episode of AGT.

Julianne Hough, who was also a newcomer on the judging panel alongside Gabrielle for Season 14, was also let go from the show. Gabrielle revealed her emotional feelings amid the firing drama, tweeting on Nov. 27, “So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever.”