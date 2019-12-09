Chris Brown Shows Off His Stunning Daughter Royalty, 5, In Sweet New Pic: She’s ‘My Joy’

One proud papa! Chris Brown couldn’t help but just gush about his adorable five-year-old, Royalty Brown, with a new post he made to his Instagram account.

Chris Brown, 30, loves to feature his sweet daughter, Royalty Brown, 5, so much on social media and on Dec. 8 he proclaimed her as “MY JOY!” The singer, who shares Royalty with Nia Guzman, 36, took to his Instagram account to share a cute snap of the five-year-old, who was captured giving the camera a funny, sly look. In the photo, Royalty held her hand up with all five fingers showing — perhaps showing off her age. She wore a black Nike jumpsuit and sported a black, shiny gym bag with a pink pom pom as the only accessory. Royalty is getting so big, and her hair was worn long and down to show off how much it has grown!

Of course, this five-year-old is always ready for a photo op! On Nov. 28, the pint-sized fashionista looked positively chic rocking a black and white, matching ensemble with a bold, pink fuzzy bag. Once again, Royalty’s natural hair flowed effortlessly down her back as she popped her shoulder and gave the camera a smile. The little tyke was absolutely beaming at the camera, and she has every reason to be excited.

Royalty just became a big sister to Chris and Ammika Harris‘, 26, son! The couple reportedly welcomed their bundle of joy on Nov. 21 and have been over the moon ever since. Chris, in particular, cannot wait to see his daughter come into her own as a big sister. “He is really looking forward to getting Royalty involved in everything and expects her to be the most amazing big sister ever,” a friend of Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Not only that, but Chris is just so pleased to be “a father again…He loves the fact that he has a daughter and a son and he now feels complete,” the friend continued. Chris is already having “dreams of their future” and is “really looking forward to seeing what both his kids grow up to be.” As Royalty continues to grow up before fans’ eyes, we know they cannot wait to see the person she becomes, too!