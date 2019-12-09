Interview
Hollywood Life

Beyonce: Having Miscarriages Before Blue Ivy Helped Her Find A ‘Deeper Meaning’ In Life

Blue Ivy Carter Beyonce
Shutterstock
Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter. Beyonce, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the world premiere of "The Lion King", at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles World Premiere of "The Lion King" - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Beyonce Knowles is seen slipping out a back exit after shopping with her daughter Blue Ivy at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills. Blue Ivy sported super long braids for the outing and held on to the rail so as not to slip in her clunky platform sneakers while mom kept it casual in sweats with her hoodie pulled up. *Shot on October 14, 2019* Pictured: Beyonce Knowles, Blue Ivy BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beyonce, right, and Blue Ivy arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York 2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet, New York, USA - 28 Aug 2016
BeyoncŽ Knowles and Blue Ivy Carter go shopping at Bergdorf Goodman in colorful outfits in New York. Pictured: BeyoncŽ Knowles and Blue Ivy Carter,BeyoncŽ Knowles Blue Ivy Carter Ref: SPL1343919 310816 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Political News Editor

The two miscarriages she suffered before giving birth to daughter Blue Ivy led her to a major realization about her life, and sent her on a ‘quest’ to find herself, she said in a new interview.

The road to motherhood wasn’t easy for Beyonce Knowles. Beyonce, 38, discussed the multiple miscarriages she suffered before becoming pregnant with her now seven-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, in a candid interview with ELLE Magazine. Now the mother of three beautiful children — Blue, and two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter — the “Spirit” singer says she’s found a new “meaning” for herself. “I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed,” Beyonce told the magazine. “Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift.

“Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else,” she continued. “Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards.” After becoming a mother, Beyonce said that being a massive star wasn’t her focus anymore. Sure, she was, and will always be Queen Bey, but it’s what’s waiting for her at home that matters the most. “Being ‘number one’ was no longer my priority,” she said.

This wasn’t the first time Beyonce spoke out about experiencing two miscarriages in 2010, two years before Blue’s birth. Bey called it “the saddest thing I’ve ever been through,” in her 2013 HBO documentary, Life Is But A Dream. “Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine, but there was no heartbeat,” she said. Her husband, Jay-Z, seemingly blamed himself for the miscarriages in his 2017 song 4:44: “I apologize for all the stillborns / cause I wasn’t present, your body wouldn’t accept it”.

Beyonce Elle Cover
Melina Matsoukas

Bey wears many, many hats right now: IVY Park designer, Parkwood Entertainment CEO, actress and voice actress, iconic pop star. But “being Blue, Rumi, and Sir’s mom” is the role that brings her the “greatest joy,” she told ELLE. You would think that everything would come easy to someone like Beyonce, of all people, but she still faces those daily stressors that come with motherhood and work/life balance. “Making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family—all while running a company can be challenging,” she said. Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom.