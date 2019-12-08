Here for this! Gal Gadot is ready to save the world once again — this time in the ’80s. The first trailer for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ on Dec. 8 and this sequel can’t come soon enough!

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) has her work cut out for her in Wonder Woman 1984. The very first trailer, which was revealed during CCXP in Brazil on Dec. 8, has the superhero going up against Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah. You’ve never seen Kristen like this before. The Bridesmaids star is absolutely wild and having a blast with this villainous role. The sequel focuses on Diana Prince in the 1980s as she encounters conflict with the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

At CCXP, director Patty Jenkins came out before the trailer to tease what to expect in the sequel. Patty said that Wonder Woman “takes on some of her greatest foes” and the movie will be a very “visual experience.” She also gave us the first details about Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord. “He’ll do anything to be successful,” Patty said. She also noted that with Max sometimes “greatness comes with a price.”

Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor will be returning for the sequel. His character was seemingly killed off in a plane crash in the 2017 movie, but Patty and Warner Bros. confirmed the character is alive and well for Wonder Woman 1984 back in June 2018. While many fans were shocked that Steve would be coming back, Chris wasn’t surprised at all. “Patty [Jenkins] had told me this idea somewhere in the middle of the first one,” Chris told BBC Radio 1. “And when Patty gets an idea, it’s a pretty powerful thing, because you can see the kernel land in the dirt and then all of a sudden it just starts growing and it becomes a tree… She can make you do anything.”

Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright will also star in the sequel. Wonder Woman 1984 was initially supposed to be released in 2019, but it got pushed back until Jun 5, 2020. Filming wrapped in Dec. 2018, and Gal posted the sweetest Instagram message to fans. “We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special,” she wrote. The wait for Wonder Woman 1984 is going to be long, but it will be so worth it.