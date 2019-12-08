Radio City Rockettes Reveal Their Secret Fitness & Beauty Routines For Christmas Season

It’s not easy to train and be glam as a Radio City Rockette and we’ve got all the details on how these ladies prep for show days during the holiday season!

‘Tis the holiday season for the Radio City Rockettes as they are in full swing for their Christmas Spectacular shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. From nailing the perfect kicks during their infamous kick line to having the perfect shade of red lipstick, these ladies are expected to be in tip top shape come Christmas time in the city as they perform upwards of 25 shows a week the closer to Santa’s big day that we get. So just how do they prep their bodies for this intense schedule? HollywoodLife sat down EXCLUSIVELY with Amarisa LeBar, 21, and Nina Linhart, 24, who are now in their third year with the team to find out their routine leading up to showtime.

HL: What is your routine like to get ready on show day?

Amarisa: There are two casts of Rockettes that perform in the Christmas Spectacular – a morning cast and an evening cast. I perform in the evening cast, so my routine for the day starts with waking up around 10:00 a.m., eating breakfast, spending some time at home in New Jersey with my family, and then commuting into NYC by train. When I arrive at Radio City, I like to do my hair first to make sure that it’s tight and secure for the show. Then, I do my makeup and warm up my body with some cardio and

stretching. The last thing I do and the finishing touch before I step on the stage, is apply bold red lipstick

– the Rockettes signature!

HL: How long does it take to get ready with hair & makeup?

Nina: I get to Radio City Music Hall an hour and a half before show time so I can eat, do hair, make up, and warm up for the show! Just my hair and makeup will take about an hour of that time.

HL: Go through your entire beauty routine during Rockettes performance.

Amarisa: Every day before I put my makeup on I use Neogen’s Green Tea Face Scrubbers that help eliminate dry skin through the winter season. After that, I use Fresh’s Rose Moisturizing Lotion to replenish my skin and help hydrate it. At the end of the day after shows, I use Neutrogena’s Make Up Removing Wipes to take off all of my makeup and lipstick.

HL: Go through your entire beauty routine during Rockettes performances!

Nina: I keep my beauty routine very regimented during the season. With all of the layers of makeup we wear on multiple show days, how much we sweat in each show, the various hats (one covering my forehead) and even a Santa beard, it’s important to take extra special care of my skin during the season. I wash my face with Neutrogena’s Oil Free Acne Wash Daily Scrub and then I tone with Clinique’s Clarifying Lotion number 3. I will then use Neutrogena’s Acne Eliminating Spot Gel on those unwanted breakout areas on my skin. Next comes Clinique’s Smart Custom Repair Serum to keep an even skin tone. I finish by moisturizing with Clinique’s Superdefense Daily Defense Moisturizer. I do this routine twice a day – Once when I wake up in the morning, or before my first show of the day, and then after shows before bed. To remove my eye makeup at the end of the day, I use Almay Eye Makeup Oil Free Remover Pads and for my face, I use Clean and Clear Night Relaxing All-In-One Cleansing Wipes.

HL: What do you use to fuel in between shows and what do you make sure you always eat or drink on

show day?

Amarisa: I always have a breakfast sandwich to start my day. I’ve found that makes me feel best before a show. I drink about two bottles of Gatorade before each show to have electrolytes and I have what I call “water choreography” during a show, meaning after each number, I drink a specific amount of water to ensure I stay hydrated while performing. After a show, I drink two to three more bottles of Gatorade.

HL: How does your workout regimen change and what do you do on non-performance days?

Nina: Before the season, I work out at the gym every day doing cardio to build my stamina for the show as well as different strength exercises. I also take dance classes to keep up with my technique. It is

important that we are at our best on day one of rehearsal. During the season I do not work out because

the 90 minutes of the Christmas Spectacular is our workout. We do up to 16 shows a week so my day

off is spent resting and recovering. I will stretch and roll out my muscles to help get rid of the soreness

that has built up and to help get ready for the week ahead.