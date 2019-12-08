Olivia Jade Stuns In Midriff-Baring Ensemble After Mother Lori Loughlin Praises Her For Returning To YouTube

Olivia Jade has slowly been returning to social media, recently posting her first YouTube video and selfie since news of the college admissions scandal broke in March.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, is back with another set of sexy photos! The influencer rocked a sleeveless black crop top, showing off her toned tummy in two new pics shared on Sunday, Dec. 8. She threw an oversized blazer over top with a pinstripe pattern on one said and a beige plaid on the other, pairing the jacket with a sleek pair of black leather pants as she posed on a stool. The Joker inspired blazer trend appears to be a trend lately, with singer Jojo and Cardi B recently rocking similar looks.

Olivia’s complexion was absolutely flawless as she appeared to be wearing a rose colored gloss, peach blush and a luscious set of false lashes. Keeping with the 90s girl cool vibe, she kept her brunette hair back in a banana clip as she flashed the camera a serious look in the first pic, and looked away in the next. “dev makes these pointless photos a little bit more interesting,” she captioned the image, referencing artist Devon DeJardin‘s multi-colored painting behind her. While she didn’t share a location, she appeared to be at a private home.

The new pictures come just four days after her return to Instagram with two bedroom selfies after a nine month hiatus! Wearing a sleek black tank top, Olivia showed off her stacked gold and white gold Cartier LOVE rings — a Kardashian favorite — as she playfully placed one hand over her face! In the next, she revealed her gorgeous make-up free face as she appeared to be waking up. “i hope you have a beautiful day,” she added to the post.

The influencer also broke her silence on her popular YouTube channel, where she hadn’t posted since news of the college admissions scandal broke. In the two-minute video titled “hi again,” she revealed to her 1.9 subscribers that she had been “terrified” to come back. Mom Lori Loughlin, however, encouraged the former USC student to re-connect with her fans. “Lori is incredibly proud of Olivia for making the decision to return to YouTube despite everything going on right now,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She gave Olivia her full blessing.”