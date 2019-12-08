Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo Of North & Chicago Looking Like Twins In Matching Outfits

North, 6, and Chicago West, 22 months, are the most adorable sisters ever! Kim Kardashian shared a cute photo of her daughters wearing matching outfits, which big sister North picked out.

Are they twins?! North West, 6, and little sister Chicago, 22 months, could have fooled us into thinking they’re literal twins, thanks to an adorable new picture that mom Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram on Dec. 8, in which they’re seen wearing “matching outfits”. In the photo shared on Sunday, Kim and Kanye West‘s daughters can be seen wearing short distressed jean shorts, Yeezy sneakers, leotards, and headbands with cute bunny ears. “That time North dressed Chi in matching outfits ✨👯‍♀️,” Kim, 39, captioned the pic. And we weren’t the only ones who loved the pic — their aunt, Khloe Kardashian, also commented with several heart emojis.

One day prior to sharing the cute picture, Kim and the rest of the Kardashians celebrated her son, Saint West‘s, fourth birthday with a Jurassic Park-themed party. Saint’s birthday was actually on Thursday, Dec. 5, but the family decided to gather this weekend to celebrate and we’re so happy they did. North, Chicago, and Saint West were also joined by Kim and Kanye’s youngest son Psalm, 5 months, as well as Khloe and her daughter, True Thompson.

Kim and Khloe shared quite a few pics and videos from the party, one of which included a clip of True jumping with her cousins in a large bouncy house. Saint was also seen wearing a very cool dinosaur mask — one that made us wish Kim was our mom while growing up. “Look at Saint as the dinosaur,” Kim said in a video she shared on social media. And when Chicago appeared afraid, Kim told her, “Don’t be scared. It’s just your brother with a mask.” So cute!

We wish North and Chicago wore more matching outfits like these — they’re just so adorable together.