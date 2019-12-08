Miranda Lambert Cozies Up To Hot Husband Brendan McLoughlin In Maui — See Romantic Pics

Miranda Lambert recently went to a songwriters festival in Maui, and she brought along her hot husband for some romantic and ‘magical’ one-on-one time, too.

Miranda Lambert, 36, and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, 29, are couple goals. The gorgeous newlyweds cozied up to each other in Maui late last week, after Miranda performed at the BMI’s Annual Maui Songwriters Festival on Dec. 5, and the photos they took together are so gorgeous. Along with the pics, which show Miranda and Brendan posing in front of a sunset in Hawaii, Miranda wrote, “Thank you @bmi songwriters festival for having us back this year. Maui is a magical place. Playing music here with great friends is a dream. Headed home for family time! #mauisongwritersfestival #maui #aliceinhulaland #halfwaytohana #countrymusic”.

In one photo, Miranda and Blake can be seen embracing each other in front of a sunset. In another, they’re posing in front of a gorgeous waterfall with huge smiles on their faces. And in the third shot — which appears to be just before Miranda’s performance — she and Brendan smiled for the camera with the ocean and sunset behind them. Not only do they look incredible happy in each shot, but they also appear to be very in love. We’re swooning!

We’re also thrilled over the possibility of them having kids together. During a recent interview, Miranda even hinted at it by saying she has “personal” goals that she’s working on. “I have so many dreams left,” Miranda told ABC on the CMA Awards red carpet, according to People. “I’m starting to set a new set of goals for myself, and more of them are personal now than they ever were, because I was so career-driven early on.”