Kim Kardashian Won’t Change Christmas Decorations Despite Fan Backlash — ‘She Likes It’

Fans thought Kim Kardashian’s abstract all-white Christmas decorations looked like cotton balls or marshmallows — but she’s not swayed by their opinions!

Kim Kardashian, 39, is sticking by her holiday decorations despite what other people think! “Kim is extremely sensitive and she is not a fan of people calling out their feelings about her design or fashion missteps on social media, however, that doesn’t mean she will change anything or do anything differently,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She likes it and thinks it looks cute as it is.” It all started when Kim posted videos and photos of her abstract and minimalist decor to Instagram on Dec. 5. “I love these. They’re so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white,” Kim explained — referencing the Dr. Seuss film The Grinch — as she zoomed in on the abstract decorations. The decor fit her modern home perfectly, and almost looked as if it was a permanent part of her living space.

The white, plush decor pieces resembled all sorts of shapes — including Christmas trees and snow balls — as they were on full display in Kim and Kanye West‘s Hidden Hills mansion! If the decorations look familiar, that’s probably because you’ve seen them before: they’re the same pieces that were used at the annual Kardashian Jenner Christmas Eve bash in 2018. Kanye came up with the concept for the elaborate party, alongside party planner Mindy Weiss, which marked the first time the couple hosted instead of Kim’s mom Kris Jenner. The minimalist approach skips the traditional Christmas shades of red and green, right down to Kim’s all-white Christmas tree, and some fans felt the look wasn’t very festive and took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

“She does see and read lots of fan comments but a lot of her choices are inspired by Kanye and she finds him so creative and smart,” the insider continued. “He’s influential in everything when it comes to her outfit choices, Christmas decorations, designs of her brands, etc. Although nobody likes to hear negative things about their choices, it doesn’t mean she’s going to redecorate her house over what her fans are saying. She may just not share as much of it.” Kim has often referenced Kanye’s influence on her style, crediting him for her “makeover” back in 2012 and he’s continued to have a hand in the marketing behind her many brands, such as SKIMS and KKW Beauty. Kim even revealed Kanye had a big part in the packaging and logo for shape wear line SKIMS in an in-depth interview at the New York Times DealBook Conference on Nov. 6.

Speaking of decor, Kim proved she was mom of the year as she threw the ultimate Jurassic Park themed birthday party for son Saint West‘s fourth birthday this weekend and it looked incredible! “Look at these claws you guys,” Kim narrated as she filmed a gigantic dessert table featuring dipped “claw” bars, chocolate covered eggs and a multi-colored M&M birthday cake. The lavish bash had everything a kid could want, including a fossil dig site — complete with a faux sand area — a Jurassic jewelry station and a fresh beignet truck!