Gabrielle Union Shares Sweet Christmas Photos With Daughter Kaavia, 1, & Stepson Zion, 12

Gabrielle Union is counting down to the holidays with her family after her controversial exit from ‘America’s Got Talent’!

Gabrielle Union‘s home is ready for Christmas! The 47-year-old posted the cutest photos of her decked out backyard, complete with a sky high tree and her adorable daughter Kaavia Wade, 1, and stepson Zion, 12! “My ❤s 🎄🎁 Family Time Is The Best Time,” she captioned the collection of family snaps. Gabrielle and Zion are all-smiles in front of the tree in the first pic, while little Kaavia looks right at home in her mom’s arms! Kaavia’s big brother holds her up by her arms in another snap, while the last two are all about mommy-daughter time! The baby seems to be laughing up a storm as her mom whirls her around amidst the picture-perfect winter wonderland.

In addition to the large tree — adorned with a big yellow star and lights — a welcome sign points to seriously fun sounding “Sleigh Rides” and also offers directions to “Santa’s Helpers”! We’re guessing Kaavia’s a little too young to join Team Santa, but based on her ear-to-ear green in that last photo, sleigh rides seem right up her ally. We also spotted a lit-up reindeer in the background, along with gorgeous swirls of golden lights in the shape of mini Christmas trees. Gabrielle is seriously our new Martha Stewart!

The former America’s Got Talent judge looked so chic in her gold leopard outfit perfect for a holiday get together. She paired the metallic shorts and matching blazer with a fitted black cami and a black patent leather mules with an ankle detail. Dwyane Wade‘s daughter was also looking like a little fashionista as she sported the cutest Bob Marley t-shirt! The toddler paired her stylish tee with a denim jean jacket and a cozy pair of gray sweats, proving she’s on her way to being a style queen just like her mom.

The photo comes just a week after Gabrielle was reportedly fired from her job as a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. She was apparently “subjected to a very specific critique — that her rotating hair styles were ‘too black’ for the audience of AGT,” our sister publication Variety reported, adding she received the feedback several times. She also asked producers to approach the network’s human resources department after Jay Leno made an inappropriate joke about eating dogs. Once news of the situation went public, fans immediately came to her defense on social media and she took to Twitter to thank them for the support. “So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever,” she posted.